Valve Amplifiers
4th Edition
Description
Valve Amplifiers has been recognized as the most comprehensive guide to valve amplifier design, analysis, modification and maintenance. It provides a detailed presentation of the rudiments of electronics and valve design for engineers and non-experts. The source also covers design principles and construction techniques to help end users build their own tool from scratch designs that work. The author's approach walks the reader through each step of designing and constructing, starting with an overview of the essential working principles of valve amplifiers, the simple and complex stages, the process of linking the stages, and completing the design.
The book is comprised of seven chapters all of which include a DIY guide discussion of practical aspects. The text starts with familiarization of the fundamentals of electronics, which are essential for designing and building valve amplifiers. Particular attention has been paid to providing solutions for questions that are commonly asked and faced by beginners in valve designing and construction.
Valve Amplifiers is a masterful hands-on guide for both experts and novices who work with tube audio equipment, and for electronic hobbyists, audio engineers, and audiophiles.
Key Features
- The practical guide to analysis, modification, design, construction and maintenance of valve amplifiers
- The fully up-to-date approach to valve electronics
- Essential reading for audio designers and music and electronics enthusiasts alike
Readership
Amateur and professional valve audio designers and enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Circuit Analysis
- Mathematical Symbols
- Electrons and Definitions
- Potential Dividers
- Alternating Current (AC)
- Active Devices
- Silicon Diodes
- Bipolar Junction Transistors (BJTs)
- General Observations on BJTs
- Feedback
- The Operational Amplifier
- References
- Recommended Further Reading
Chapter 2. Basic Building Blocks
- The Common Cathode Triode Amplifier
- The Tetrode
- The Beam Tetrode and the Pentode
- The Cascode
- The Charge Amplifier
- The Cathode Follower
- Sources and Sinks: Definitions
- The Common Cathode Amplifier as a Constant Current Sink (CCS)
- The Cathode Follower with Active Load
- The White Cathode Follower
- The μ-Follower
- The Shunt-Regulated Push–Pull Amplifier (SRPP)
- The β-Follower
- The Cathode-Coupled Amplifier
- The Differential Pair
- Semiconductor Constant Current Sinks
- References
- Recommended Further Reading
Chapter 3. Dynamic Range: Distortion and Noise
- Distortion
- Digital Concepts
- The Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
- Designing for Low Distortion
- Signal Amplitude
- Grid Current
- Distortion Reduction by Parameter Restriction
- Distortion Reduction by Cancellation
- DC Bias Problems
- Individual Valve Choice
- Coupling from One Stage to the Next
- Distortion and Negative Feedback
- Carbon Resistors and Distortion
- Noise
- Noise from Resistances
- Noise from Amplifying Devices
- Noise in DC references
- References
- Recommended Further Reading
Chapter 4. Component Technology
- Resistors
- General Considerations on Choosing Resistors
- Capacitors
- Different Types of Capacitors
- General Considerations in Choosing Capacitors
- Magnetic Components
- Inductors
- Transformers
- Why Should I Use a Transformer?
- General Considerations in Choosing Transformers
- Uses and Abuses of Audio Transformers
- Thermionic Valves
- Individual Elements of the Valve Structure
- Thoriated Tungsten Filament Fragility
- References
- Recommended Further Reading
Chapter 5. Power Supplies
- The Major Blocks
- Rectification and Smoothing
- Regulators
- Common-Mode Interference
- Practical Issues
- A Practical Design
- Adapting the Power Supply to the EC8010 RIAA Stage
- References
- Recommended Further Reading
Chapter 6. The Power Amplifier
- The Output Stage
- Classes of Amplifiers
- The Push–Pull Output Stage and the Output Transformer
- Output Transformer-Less (OTL) Amplifiers
- The Entire Amplifier
- The Driver Stage
- The Phase Splitter
- The Input Stage
- Stability
- Classic Power Amplifiers
- New Designs
- Single-Ended Madness
- The Scrapbox Challenge Single-Ended Amplifier
- Obtaining more than Single Digit Output Power
- Driving Higher Power Output Stages
- The Crystal Palace Amplifier
- The Bulwer-Lytton Scalable Parallel Push–Pull Amplifier
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 7. The Pre-Amplifier
- Input Selection
- Volume Control
- Balance Control
- Cable Driver
- Tone Control
- Obtaining a Clean Signal from Analogue Disc
- RIAA Stage Design
- A Simplified Example RIAA Stage
- 3180 μs and 318 μs Equalisation
- The EC8010 RIAA Stage
- The Balanced Hybrid RIAA Stage
- References
- Recommended Further Reading
Appendix
- Valve Data
- Standard Component Values
- Resistor Colour Code
- Plastic Capacitor Coding
- Cable
- Square Wave Sag and Low Frequency f−3 dB
- Playing 78s
- Equalisation
- Sourcing Components: Bargains and Dealing Directly
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2012
- Published:
- 10th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966410
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080966403
About the Author
Morgan Jones
Reviews
"…the book is a companion to the book Valve Amplifiers, 4th edition also by Morgan Jones and published by Newnes/Elsevier. This is a serious design book with details on audio circuit design, equations and related topics. A 4th edition means that the book has been around for a while and is being updated and there is a real market for it." --ElectronicDesign.com, March 2014