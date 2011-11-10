Valve Amplifiers has been recognized as the most comprehensive guide to valve amplifier design, analysis, modification and maintenance. It provides a detailed presentation of the rudiments of electronics and valve design for engineers and non-experts. The source also covers design principles and construction techniques to help end users build their own tool from scratch designs that work. The author's approach walks the reader through each step of designing and constructing, starting with an overview of the essential working principles of valve amplifiers, the simple and complex stages, the process of linking the stages, and completing the design.

The book is comprised of seven chapters all of which include a DIY guide discussion of practical aspects. The text starts with familiarization of the fundamentals of electronics, which are essential for designing and building valve amplifiers. Particular attention has been paid to providing solutions for questions that are commonly asked and faced by beginners in valve designing and construction.

Valve Amplifiers is a masterful hands-on guide for both experts and novices who work with tube audio equipment, and for electronic hobbyists, audio engineers, and audiophiles.