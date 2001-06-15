Value Based Management
2nd Edition
Description
Over the last 25 years a disparate body of management techniques has been developed which seeks to ensure that a business process creates the highest possible value for the owners of, and other stakeholders in, that process. The relevant techniques relate to performance evaluation, decision-making, strategy and organisation. The practical application of these techniques is known as 'value-based management'.
This text seeks to explore value-based management through a study of writings in newspapers, professional journals, academic publications, and technical manuals. Most writings included are extracts from longer publications or abridged versions of original articles.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of value-based management in a concise and accessible format
- Incorporates case studies and journal articles alongside ground breaking research papers
- Perfect for the practitioner pressed for time but needing to keep up to date
Readership
For the qualified practitioner who wishes to update his/her knowledge through the study of a selection of current writings.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Shareholder Value Analysis and Economic Value Added; Business Process Re-engineering; The Balanced Scorecard; Activity-based costing and Activity-based management; Total Quality Management; Just-in-time; Benchmarking; Supply Chain Management; A Final Thought.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 15th June 2001
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950181
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781859714621
About the Author
Robert Scarlett
Affiliations and Expertise
Durham University