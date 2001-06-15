Value Based Management - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781859714621, 9780080950181

Value Based Management

2nd Edition

Authors: Robert Scarlett
eBook ISBN: 9780080950181
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714621
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6000.00
5100.00
72.73
61.82
67.95
57.76
48.95
41.61
40.99
34.84
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Over the last 25 years a disparate body of management techniques has been developed which seeks to ensure that a business process creates the highest possible value for the owners of, and other stakeholders in, that process. The relevant techniques relate to performance evaluation, decision-making, strategy and organisation. The practical application of these techniques is known as 'value-based management'.

This text seeks to explore value-based management through a study of writings in newspapers, professional journals, academic publications, and technical manuals. Most writings included are extracts from longer publications or abridged versions of original articles.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of value-based management in a concise and accessible format
  • Incorporates case studies and journal articles alongside ground breaking research papers
  • Perfect for the practitioner pressed for time but needing to keep up to date

Readership

For the qualified practitioner who wishes to update his/her knowledge through the study of a selection of current writings.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Shareholder Value Analysis and Economic Value Added; Business Process Re-engineering; The Balanced Scorecard; Activity-based costing and Activity-based management; Total Quality Management; Just-in-time; Benchmarking; Supply Chain Management; A Final Thought.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950181
Paperback ISBN:
9781859714621

About the Author

Robert Scarlett

Affiliations and Expertise

Durham University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.