Valuation Methods and Policy Making in Environmental Economics, Volume 36

This volume considers, in depth, some valuation methods and aspects of cost benefit analysis, and policy making in environmental economics. Part I contains a number of contingent valuation studies for non-market assets. Part II consists of contributions on the valuation of health and life, and deals with the benefits of reduced morbidity from air pollution control. In Part III, cost benefit analysis for environmental policy-making is discussed in a disequilibrium setting, and in a macroeconomic context. Finally, Part IV deals with aspects of policy-making, particularly benefit estimation for complex policies, and the international aspects of transboundary air pollution in Europe.

The book should not only appeal to students and researchers in university departments of economics and environmental sciences'' but also to those working in public organisations and associated advisory institutes which are concerned with environmental problems.