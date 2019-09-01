Valorization of Fruit Processing By-products covers the most recent advances in the field of fruit processing by-products following sustainability principles. The urgent need for sustainability within the food industry necessitates research to investigate the handling of by-products with another perspective, e.g. by adapting more profitable options. This book covers the latest developments in this particular direction. It promotes success stories and solutions that ensure the sustainable management of different fruit processing by-products (namely apple, apricot, avocado, Castanea sativa, citrus, date, mango, melon, passion fruit, pineapple, pink guava, pomegranate and watermelon), giving emphasis on the recovery of polyphenols, antioxidants and dietary fiber.

Written by a team of experts in food processing and engineering, chemistry and food waste, this title is the definite guide for all the involved partners, engineers, professionals and producers active in the field.