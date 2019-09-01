Valorization of Fruit Processing By-products
1st Edition
Description
Valorization of Fruit Processing By-products covers the most recent advances in the field of fruit processing by-products following sustainability principles. The urgent need for sustainability within the food industry necessitates research to investigate the handling of by-products with another perspective, e.g. by adapting more profitable options. This book covers the latest developments in this particular direction. It promotes success stories and solutions that ensure the sustainable management of different fruit processing by-products (namely apple, apricot, avocado, Castanea sativa, citrus, date, mango, melon, passion fruit, pineapple, pink guava, pomegranate and watermelon), giving emphasis on the recovery of polyphenols, antioxidants and dietary fiber.
Written by a team of experts in food processing and engineering, chemistry and food waste, this title is the definite guide for all the involved partners, engineers, professionals and producers active in the field.
Key Features
- Explores fruit processing techniques, scale up limitations and economical evaluation for each source of fruit processing by-product
- Discusses the valorization of by-products derived from different fruits
- Features the following fruits, including apple, avocado, chestnut, citrus, date, mango, melon and watermelon, passion fruit, pineapple, pink guava and pomegranate
Readership
Food scientists and technologists, Agricultural or food engineers who work in the fruit processing industry and are seeking to improve their by-products management by actively utilizing waste streams in effective applications, Researchers working in the edge of food and environmental field
Table of Contents
1. Fruit processing by-products as food ingredients
Harald Rohm
2. Apple
Senka Vidovic
3. Apricot
Mª Concepcion Garcia Lopez
4. Avocado
Huey Shi Lye
5. Berry
Petras Rimantas Venskutonis
6. Chestnut
Francisca Rodrigues
7. Citrus
Rintu Banerjee I
8. Mango
Clarissa Hamaio O. Delgado
9. Passion fruit
Pramote Khuwijitjaru
10. Pineapple
Todor Vasiljevic
11. Pink Guava
Ying Ping Chang, Kwan Kit Woo and Charles Gnanaraj
12. Pomegranate
Shohreh Saffarzadeh-Matin
13. Strawberry
Isidoro García-Garcia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171066
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece