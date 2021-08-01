Section 1: Fruits and Vegetables

1. Sustainability Challenges in Valorization of Agri-Food Wastes and By-Products

2. Valorization of industrial by-products and waste from tropical fruits for the recovery of bioactive compounds, recent advances, and future perspectives)

3. Bioactive compounds of fruit by-products as potential prebiotics

4. Valorization of Fruit and Vegetable Waste for Bioactive Pigments: Extraction and Utilization

5. Valuable bioactives from vegetable wastes

6. Fruit by-products as alternative ingredients for bakery products

7. Fruit and vegetable by-products: As novel ingredients for sustainable society

8. Current trends on the valorization of waste fractions for the recovery of alkaloids and polyphenols: Case study of Guarana

9. A conceptual model to utilize cotton wastes to derive useful agricultural/industrial products

Section 2: Beverage industry (coffee, tea and cocoa)

10. Coffee waste: a source of valuable technologies for sustainable development

11. Valorization of coffee wastes for effective recovery of value added bio-based products: aim to enhance the sustainability and productivity of coffee industry

12. An integrated model for valorization of coffee processing wastes

13. Valorisation of tea waste for multifaceted applications: A step towards green and sustainable development

14. Various conversion techniques for recovery of value added products from tea waste

15. Cocoa: beyond chocolate, a promising material for potential value-added products

Section 3: Nuts and seeds

16. Nuts by-products: the Latin American contribution

17. Valorization of melon seeds

18. Valorization of grape seeds

19. Seed wastes and by-products: Reformulation of meat products

Section 4: Dairy, Animals and Poultry

20. Recent advances and emerging trends in the utilization of dairy by-products/wastes

21. Cheese Whey Treatment

22. Utilization of by-products from the milk fat industry for functional and nutritional applications

23. Sustainable utilization of gelatin from animal based agri-food waste for food industry and pharmacology

24. New food strategies to generate sustainable beef

25. Valorization of wastes and by-products from meat industry

26. Valorization of egg and broiler industries waste

27. Recovery and application of Bioactive proteins from poultry by-products

Section 5: Marine industry

28. Valorization of Seafood Processing By-Products

29. Utilization of seafood processing by-products for development of value-added food products

30. Valorisation of Seafood Industry Waste in Gelatin Production: Fact and Gaps

31. Marine wastes as a source of collagen and collagen peptides

Section 6: Opportunities and Challenges

32. Sustainability of Agri-food Supply Chains through innovative waste management models

33. Food waste generation and management: Household sector

34. Sustainable Valorization of Food Processing Industry By-Products: Challenges and Opportunities to obtain Bioactive Compounds

35. Advanced techniques for recovery of active compounds from food by products

36. Application of Combined Extraction and Microextraction Techniques for Food Waste

37. Superabsorbent materials from industrial food and agricultural wastes and by-products

38. Natural Deep Eutectic Solvents (NADES) for Sustainable Extraction of Pigments and Antioxidants from Agri-processing Waste

39. Thermochemical and Biochemical treatment strategies for resource recovery from agri-food industry wastes

40. Bioconversion of agri-food waste and by-products through insects: a new valorisation opportunity

41. Sustainability of food industry wastes: a microbial approach

42. Polyphenols from Food Processing By-Products and Their Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis based Health Benefits

43. Agro waste-derived Silica nanoparticle Bio fertilizer

44. Supply of Biomass and Agricultural Waste for Promoting Low-carbon Business-ecosystem

45. Agricultural waste valorisation for sustainable biofuel production

46. Valorization of fruit processing by-product streams into integrated biorefinery concepts: Extraction of value-added compounds and bioconversion to chemicals

47. Recovery and valorization of CO2 from the organic wastes fermentation

48. Valorization of Agri-food wastes and byproducts through nano biotechnology