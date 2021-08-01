Valorization of Agri-Food Wastes and By-Products
1st Edition
Recent Trends, Innovations and Sustainability Challenges
Description
Valorization of Agri-Food Wastes and By-Products: Recent Trends, Innovations and Sustainability Challenges addresses the waste and by-product valorization of fruits and vegetables, beverages, nuts and seeds, dairy and seafood.
The book focuses its coverage on bioactive recovery, health benefits, biofuel production and environment issues, as well as recent technological developments surrounding state of the art of food waste management and innovation. The book also presents tools for value chain analysis and explores future sustainability challenges. In addition, the book offers theoretical and experimental information used to investigate different aspects of the valorization of agri-food wastes and by-products.
Valorization of Agri-Food Wastes and By-Products: Recent Trends, Innovations and Sustainability Challenges will be a great resource for food researchers, including those working in food loss or waste, agricultural processing, and engineering, food scientists, technologists, agricultural engineers, and students and professionals working on sustainable food production and effective management of food loss, wastes and by-products.
Key Features
- Covers recent trends, innovations, and sustainability challenges related to food wastes and by-products valorization
- Explores various recovery processes, the functionality of targeted bioactive compounds, and green processing technologies
- Presents emerging technologies for the valorization of agri-food wastes and by-products
- Highlights potential industrial applications of food wastes and by-products to support circular economy concepts
Readership
Food researchers, including those working in food loss or waste, agricultural processing, and engineering, food scientists, technologists, agricultural engineers, and students and professionals working on sustainable food production and effective management of food loss, wastes and by-products
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fruits and Vegetables
1. Sustainability Challenges in Valorization of Agri-Food Wastes and By-Products
2. Valorization of industrial by-products and waste from tropical fruits for the recovery of bioactive compounds, recent advances, and future perspectives)
3. Bioactive compounds of fruit by-products as potential prebiotics
4. Valorization of Fruit and Vegetable Waste for Bioactive Pigments: Extraction and Utilization
5. Valuable bioactives from vegetable wastes
6. Fruit by-products as alternative ingredients for bakery products
7. Fruit and vegetable by-products: As novel ingredients for sustainable society
8. Current trends on the valorization of waste fractions for the recovery of alkaloids and polyphenols: Case study of Guarana
9. A conceptual model to utilize cotton wastes to derive useful agricultural/industrial products
Section 2: Beverage industry (coffee, tea and cocoa)
10. Coffee waste: a source of valuable technologies for sustainable development
11. Valorization of coffee wastes for effective recovery of value added bio-based products: aim to enhance the sustainability and productivity of coffee industry
12. An integrated model for valorization of coffee processing wastes
13. Valorisation of tea waste for multifaceted applications: A step towards green and sustainable development
14. Various conversion techniques for recovery of value added products from tea waste
15. Cocoa: beyond chocolate, a promising material for potential value-added products
Section 3: Nuts and seeds
16. Nuts by-products: the Latin American contribution
17. Valorization of melon seeds
18. Valorization of grape seeds
19. Seed wastes and by-products: Reformulation of meat products
Section 4: Dairy, Animals and Poultry
20. Recent advances and emerging trends in the utilization of dairy by-products/wastes
21. Cheese Whey Treatment
22. Utilization of by-products from the milk fat industry for functional and nutritional applications
23. Sustainable utilization of gelatin from animal based agri-food waste for food industry and pharmacology
24. New food strategies to generate sustainable beef
25. Valorization of wastes and by-products from meat industry
26. Valorization of egg and broiler industries waste
27. Recovery and application of Bioactive proteins from poultry by-products
Section 5: Marine industry
28. Valorization of Seafood Processing By-Products
29. Utilization of seafood processing by-products for development of value-added food products
30. Valorisation of Seafood Industry Waste in Gelatin Production: Fact and Gaps
31. Marine wastes as a source of collagen and collagen peptides
Section 6: Opportunities and Challenges
32. Sustainability of Agri-food Supply Chains through innovative waste management models
33. Food waste generation and management: Household sector
34. Sustainable Valorization of Food Processing Industry By-Products: Challenges and Opportunities to obtain Bioactive Compounds
35. Advanced techniques for recovery of active compounds from food by products
36. Application of Combined Extraction and Microextraction Techniques for Food Waste
37. Superabsorbent materials from industrial food and agricultural wastes and by-products
38. Natural Deep Eutectic Solvents (NADES) for Sustainable Extraction of Pigments and Antioxidants from Agri-processing Waste
39. Thermochemical and Biochemical treatment strategies for resource recovery from agri-food industry wastes
40. Bioconversion of agri-food waste and by-products through insects: a new valorisation opportunity
41. Sustainability of food industry wastes: a microbial approach
42. Polyphenols from Food Processing By-Products and Their Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis based Health Benefits
43. Agro waste-derived Silica nanoparticle Bio fertilizer
44. Supply of Biomass and Agricultural Waste for Promoting Low-carbon Business-ecosystem
45. Agricultural waste valorisation for sustainable biofuel production
46. Valorization of fruit processing by-product streams into integrated biorefinery concepts: Extraction of value-added compounds and bioconversion to chemicals
47. Recovery and valorization of CO2 from the organic wastes fermentation
48. Valorization of Agri-food wastes and byproducts through nano biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 687
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128240441
About the Editor
Rajeev Bhat
Dr. Rajeev Bhat is Professor and the ERA Chair holder in Food By-products Valorization Technologies (VALORTECH) at the Estonian University of Life Sciences, EU. He holds an extensive ‘Research and Teaching’ experience of more than 20 years in the field of agri-food technology, with research expertise focusing on various issues pertaining to ‘Sustainable Food Production’ and ‘Food Security.’ He holds International work experiences in South Korea, India, Malaysia, Germany, Fiji Islands and now in Estonia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and ERA Chair, Food By-Products Valorization Technologies (VALORTECH), Estonian University of Life Sciences, Tartu, Estonia
Ratings and Reviews
