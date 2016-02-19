Vacuum Technology Transactions
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth National Symposium
Description
Vacuum Technology Transactions covers the proceedings of the Sixth National Symposium on Vacuum Technology Transactions, held in Philadelphia on October 7-9, 1959, sponsored by the American Vacuum Society.
This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 57 chapters. The opening part deals with the important role of spectroscopic studies in vacuum science, particularly in ultra-high-vacuum investigations. The next parts describe the production, design, and requirements of ultra-high-vacuum systems; methods of measurement and applications of vacuum systems; and the application of vacuum technology in various scientific fields. The remaining parts are devoted to thin films and their application, vacuum system components, as well as the design considerations and use of getter-ion pumps in vacuum systems. Non-specialized and specialized engineers will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
The Role of Spectroscopy in Vacuum Science
Mass Spectrographic Studies of Impurities on Surfaces
The Vacuum Microbalance and Omegatron Spectrometer: Study of the Interaction of Oxygen and Clean Germanium Surfaces
The Desorption Spectrometer as an Analytic Tool in Ultra-high Vacuum Investigations
The Ionization of Adsorbed Gas by Impact of Slow Electrons
Ultra-high Vacuum Studies with a Small Bakeable Mass Spectrometer
Residual Gases in Vacuum Systems
Experimental Study of an Omegatron Type Mass Spectrometer
High and Ultra-High Vacuum Systems
The Production of Ultra-high Vacuum in Metal Systems Larger than One Thousand Liters
An Ultra-high Vacuum Chamber for Space Simulation
A Differentially Pumped Ultra-high Vacuum System
Ultra-high Vacuum Pumping by Vibrating Membrane
An Oil Free Ultra-high Vacuum System for the Deposition of Thin Films
Diffusion Pump and Baffle Systems of Large Suction Speeds for Pressures Lower than 10-8 Torr
Vacuum Measuring Techniques
New Method for Vacuum Measurements in the Molecular Range of Pressures
Advances in the Design of Vacuum Gauges using Radioactive Materials
The Theory and Design of Subminiature lonization Gauge Tubes
A Multi-Point Vacuum Measuring System for Low Pressure Wind Tunnels
An Ultra-sensitive Mass Spectrometer Leak Detector and Its Application to Vacuum Technology
An Improved Helium-only Sensitive Method for Calibrating Silica Membrane Helium Leaks
Vacuum System Applications
Relations Between Size of Vacuum Chamber, Outgassing Rate and Required Pumping Speed
Vacuum Treatment of Milk
Equipment for Hot Rolling Strip in Vacuum
Pressure Simulation of Outer Space
A New Type of Boiler that Permits Improvements in the Performance of Oil Diffusion Pumps
Relationship of Diffusion Pump Performance to the Thermodynamics of the Pumping Fluid
Recent Development of Ultra-high Vacuum Systems Using Oil Diffusion Pumps
The Vacuum System of a 3 BeV Proton Synchrotron
A High Pumping-Rate System for 10-6 mm Hg Pressure
Sputtering of Metals and Semiconductors by Low Energy Argon Ions
Evaluation of Large Diffusion Pumps and Traps for the Ultra-high Vacuum System of the Model C-Stellarator
Ultra-high Vacuum System Developments for the Model C-Stellarator
Applications of Vacuum in Science
Research and Production Potentialities of Electron Bombardment Evaporation
Electron Beams in Vacuum Processes
A New Electron Gun for the Vacuum Evaporation of Metals and Dielectrics
Adsorption of Gases on Mercury at 77 °K
On the Use of the Pumping Time Equation in the Vacuum Technique
Apparatus for Electron Optical Study of Low-density Gas-glow
Thin Films and Vaporizing Sources
Nitride, Suicide and Oxide Evaporated Films for the Electronic Industry
Cathodoluminescence of Evaporated Zinc Sulfide-Manganese Films
Evaporated Chromium Films on Hot Substrates
Gas Absorption by Vacuum Evaporated Magnetic Films
The Use of Sensitization Methods for Study of Distillation Source Images
Large-area Sources and Two-source Control
A Simple Film Thickness Gauge Utilizing Newton's Rings
Vacuum System Components
A Demountable Ultra-high Vacuum Glass-system and Its Components
Results with Ultra-high Vacuum Metal System Including Windows, Evaporators and Lead-ins
A Large Bakeable Vacuum Valve
Corrosion-Resistant Roots Pumps
Ultra-low Temperature Mechanical Refrigeration Systems for High-vacuum Traps and Baffles
Ceramic, Sapphire and Glass Seals for the Model C-Stellarator
Improved Reliability of Soft Glass to Metal Vacuum Tight Seals
Design of Work-accelerated Electron Guns for Electron Beam Welding
Ionic Pumping
The Behavior of Titanium in a High Vacuum
Properties of a Small Titanium-ion Pump
A Method for Greatly Enhancing the Pumping Action of a Penning Discharge
Design Considerations for High Speed Getter-ion Pumps
Some Studies of Getter-ion Pumped Vacuum Systems
Recent Information on the Gettering of Gases by Barium Films
