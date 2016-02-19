Vacuum Technology, Thin Films, and Sputtering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126747805, 9780323139151

Vacuum Technology, Thin Films, and Sputtering

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: R. Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9780323139151
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 151
Description

Vacuum technology is advancing and expanding so rapidly that a major difficulty for most companies in the field is finding qualified technicians needed for expansion and as replacements. The only recourse for most companies is to hire capable, though untrained, people to train them in-house. One of the problems in this course of action is that it repeatedly draws on the valuable time of experienced personnel to explain fundamental concepts to a trainee.

Key Features

Readership

Lab Assistants , Technicians, Technologists, Engineer, or Managers who uses vaccum technology , thin films and sputtering in their occupation.

Table of Contents

Preface. Evaporation. Vaccum Technology. Vacuum Evaporation. Sputtering. Thin Films. Index.

Details

151
English
© Academic Press 1983
Academic Press
9780323139151

About the Author

R. Stuart

Affiliations and Expertise

Koral Labs, Inc.

