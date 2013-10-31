Using Secondary Datasets to Understand Persons with Developmental Disabilities and their Families, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Series Preface
Preface for Volume 45
Contributors
Chapter One. Using Secondary Datasets in Disability Research: Special Issues, Special Promise
Abstract
1 Defining Secondary Datasets and Secondary Data Analyses
2 Large-Scale Studies in the Field of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
3 Approaching the Future: Recent Large-Scale Data Initiatives in Intellectual Disabilities
4 Concluding Thoughts
References
Chapter Two. Linking Datasets: A Practical Guide to Research Using Secondary Analysis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Record Linkage Literature Review
3 Computer Software for Linkage
4 Record Linkage Tutorial
5 Deterministic Linkage Tutorial
6 Probabilistic Record Matching Using RecordLinkage
7 Results
8 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. NDAR: A Model Federal System for Secondary Analysis in Developmental Disabilities Research
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 A Comparison of NDAR with Other Data Repositories
3 Using NDAR for Secondary Analysis
4 NDAR Model and Lessons Learned for Other Research Communities
5 Maintain Data Professionally
6 Secondary Analysis Results
7 Conclusion
References
Chapter Four. Large-Scale Datasets in Special Education Research
Abstract
1 Large-Scale Datasets in Special Education Research
2 Overview of Large-Scale Datasets
3 Benefits, Challenges, and Considerations
4 An Example of Preliminary Steps in Analyzing Large-Scale Data
5 Concluding Thoughts
References
Chapter Five. Studying Racial and Ethnic Health Care Disparities Among Children with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Using the National Survey of Children with Special Health Care Needs
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Background
3 Method
4 Results
5 Discussion
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Understanding the Similarities and Differences in Aging with an Intellectual Disability: Linking Irish General Population and Intellectual Disability Datasets
Abstract
1 Aging in Ireland
2 Aging Demographics of Persons with an ID in Ireland
3 Aging Experiences of People with ID
4 Methods
5 Results
6 Discussion
7 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Using the Survey of Income and Program Participation to Compare the Physical Health of Non-Caregivers to Caregivers of Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Abstract
1 Current Literature about Caregiver Physical Health
2 Approach
3 Results
4 Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Application of Population-Based Linked Data to the Study of Intellectual Disability and Autism
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Making a Distinction Between Different Disabling Conditions
3 Data Linkage in WA
4 Disability Registers
5 Further Broadening of Linkage Infrastructure
6 Examples of Studies Using Linked Data
7 Planned Studies Using Linked Data
8 Data Management and Statistical Analysis
9 Translational Opportunities for Linked Data in “The Real World”
10 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Nine. Large-Scale Datasets Referenced in Volume 45 of the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities
Abstract
1 Themes
2 Datasets
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
- A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered
- An excellent resource for academic researchers
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078918
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077607
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Urbano Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA