Using Robots in Hazardous Environments

Part 1 Humanitarian demining: The evolution of robots and the challenges: Introduction: Mobile robotics systems for humanitarian de-mining and risky interventions; Robot for non-conventional demining process: From remote control to autonomy; Locomotion and localisation of humanitarian demining robots; Sustainable and appropriate technologies for humanitarian demining; Some problems of robotic humanitarian demining evolution. Part 2 Sensors for mine detection and robotics: Sensing capabilities for mobile robotics; Sensor fusion for automated landmine detection on a mobile robot; Relating soil properties to performance of metal detectors and ground penetrating radars; Contribution of geophysics for landmines and UXO detection: Case study in the Egyptian environment; Detecting landmine fields from low-resolution aerial infrared images; GPS data correction using encoders and INS sensors. Part 3 Autonomous and teleoperated robots for humanitarian demining: Environment-adaptive antipersonnel mine detection system: Advanced mine sweeper; Mechanical mine clearance: Development, applicability and difficulties; Robotic tools for demining and risky operations; RAVON — The robust autonomous vehicle for off-road navigation; Computer training in handling with ground teleoperated robots for demining. Part 4 Robot autonomous navigation and sensors: A fuzzy-genetic algorithm and obstacle path generation for walking robot with manipulator; Synthesis of a sagittal gate for a biped robot during single support phase; Fuzzy logic control in support of autonomous navigation of humanitarian demining robots; Human victim detection and stereo-based terrain traversability analysis for behavior-based robot navigation; Simulation of a mobile multilink robot with vision virtual reality system; Estimation of the distance by using the signal strength for localization of networked mobile sensors and actuators. Part 5 Multi robotics systems: Navigation and cooperation; Experimental study on the effects of communication on cooperative search in complex environments; Mobile ad-hoc networking supporting multi-hop connections in multi-robot scenarios; A decentralized planification architecture for a swarm of mobile robots; Using the NVIDIA CUDA application in the cognitive supervision and control of the multi robot system methodology for the supervision and control of the multi robotic system with CUDA application; Laser based cooperative multi-robot map building for indoor environments; Heterogeneous multi-agent system behaviour patterns for robotics applications; A light-weight communication protocol for tele-operated Robots in risky emergency operations.