Using Networking and Communications Software in Business

1st Edition

Authors: P.K. McBride
eBook ISBN: 9781483103617
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 192
Description

Using Networking and Communications Software in Business covers the importance of networks in a business firm, the benefits of computer communications within a firm, and the cost-benefit in putting up networks in businesses.
The book is divided into six parts. Part I looks into the nature and varieties of networks, networking standards, and network software. Part II discusses the planning of a networked system, which includes analyzing the requirements for the network system, the hardware for the network, and network management. The installation of the network system and the network management, which covers password and security, backing up of files, managing the print server, and performing good network practices, are considered in Part III. Part IV describes the application and suitable software that concerns the database management and accounting systems, spreadsheets, and word processing. Communications and on-line services are dealt with in Part V. The last part of the book presents appendices on multi-user alternative, the Data Protection Act, SageNet, Tapestry II, and Product Suppliers for reference.
The text is invaluable for computer engineers and people in business firms involved in data and systems management.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Networks

Chapter 1 Communication within the Office

What Makes up a Network?

Other Networking Essentials

Chapter 2 Networked or Separate?

The Networked Office

Bigger Systems, Bigger Savings

Hidden Costs?

Cost Benefit Summary

Chapter 3 The Varieties of Networks

The Background

The Nature of Networks

Coping with Collisions

Chapter 4 Networking Standards

The OSI Model

The IEEE Standards

Non-Technical Summary

Chapter 5 Network Software

Installation

In Use

The NETBIOS System

The Network Commands

Summary

Planning a Networked System

Chapter 6 Analyzing Your Requirements

Applications Programs

Users and Workstations

Printers and Print Servers

Data Storage Requirements

Chapter 7 Hardware for the Network

Dedicated File Servers

The Sharing Workstation

Back-up Systems

Print Servers and Printers

Netware

Design for Reliability

Typical costings

Chapter 8 The Office and the System

Network Management

Installation and Management

Chapter 9 Installing the Network

Stage 1 - The Trial Network

Stage 2 - Applications Software

Stage 3 - User Training

Stage 4 - Cabling up

Maintenance and Trouble-Shooting

Chapter 10 Network Management

The File Server

Backing up Files

Managing the Print Server

On Being a Network User

Networks and Application Software

Chapter 11 Sharing Data

File and Record Locking

The Deadly Embrace

Chapter 12 Suitable Software

Database Management Systems

Accounting Systems

Spreadsheets

Word Processing

Communications

Chapter 13 Electronic Memos and Networked Communications

Mail, Memos and Calls

File Transfer

Calendars and Bulletin Boards

Chapter 14 Going On-line

Communications Basics

Data Transmission

Error Detection and Correction

Terminal Emulation

Other Facilities

Chapter 15 The On-line Services

Appendix A The Multi-user Alternative

Time Sharing

Downtime

Reaching the Limits

Pricing

Operating Systems

In the Office

Appendix B The Data Protection Act

Registration

Coverage and Exemptions

The Data Protection Principles

In Practical Terms

Security

Further Information

Appendix C SageNet

Appendix D Tapestry II

Appendix A Product Suppliers

Glossary

Index








