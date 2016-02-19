Using Networking and Communications Software in Business
1st Edition
Description
Using Networking and Communications Software in Business covers the importance of networks in a business firm, the benefits of computer communications within a firm, and the cost-benefit in putting up networks in businesses.
The book is divided into six parts. Part I looks into the nature and varieties of networks, networking standards, and network software. Part II discusses the planning of a networked system, which includes analyzing the requirements for the network system, the hardware for the network, and network management. The installation of the network system and the network management, which covers password and security, backing up of files, managing the print server, and performing good network practices, are considered in Part III. Part IV describes the application and suitable software that concerns the database management and accounting systems, spreadsheets, and word processing. Communications and on-line services are dealt with in Part V. The last part of the book presents appendices on multi-user alternative, the Data Protection Act, SageNet, Tapestry II, and Product Suppliers for reference.
The text is invaluable for computer engineers and people in business firms involved in data and systems management.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Networks
Chapter 1 Communication within the Office
What Makes up a Network?
Other Networking Essentials
Chapter 2 Networked or Separate?
The Networked Office
Bigger Systems, Bigger Savings
Hidden Costs?
Cost Benefit Summary
Chapter 3 The Varieties of Networks
The Background
The Nature of Networks
Coping with Collisions
Chapter 4 Networking Standards
The OSI Model
The IEEE Standards
Non-Technical Summary
Chapter 5 Network Software
Installation
In Use
The NETBIOS System
The Network Commands
Summary
Planning a Networked System
Chapter 6 Analyzing Your Requirements
Applications Programs
Users and Workstations
Printers and Print Servers
Data Storage Requirements
Chapter 7 Hardware for the Network
Dedicated File Servers
The Sharing Workstation
Back-up Systems
Print Servers and Printers
Netware
Design for Reliability
Typical costings
Chapter 8 The Office and the System
Network Management
Installation and Management
Chapter 9 Installing the Network
Stage 1 - The Trial Network
Stage 2 - Applications Software
Stage 3 - User Training
Stage 4 - Cabling up
Maintenance and Trouble-Shooting
Chapter 10 Network Management
The File Server
Backing up Files
Managing the Print Server
On Being a Network User
Networks and Application Software
Chapter 11 Sharing Data
File and Record Locking
The Deadly Embrace
Chapter 12 Suitable Software
Database Management Systems
Accounting Systems
Spreadsheets
Word Processing
Communications
Chapter 13 Electronic Memos and Networked Communications
Mail, Memos and Calls
File Transfer
Calendars and Bulletin Boards
Chapter 14 Going On-line
Communications Basics
Data Transmission
Error Detection and Correction
Terminal Emulation
Other Facilities
Chapter 15 The On-line Services
Appendix A The Multi-user Alternative
Time Sharing
Downtime
Reaching the Limits
Pricing
Operating Systems
In the Office
Appendix B The Data Protection Act
Registration
Coverage and Exemptions
The Data Protection Principles
In Practical Terms
Security
Further Information
Appendix C SageNet
Appendix D Tapestry II
Appendix A Product Suppliers
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103617