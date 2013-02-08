Using Network and Mobile Technology to Bridge Formal and Informal Learning
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- List of abbreviations
- Preface
- About the contributors
- Chapter 1: Tapping the motivational potential of mobile handhelds: defining the research agenda
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Educational technology and motivation: past, present and future
- Proposed research strands for motivation and mobile handheld technology
- Methodological considerations for research in mobile learning and motivation
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Using social network sites and mobile technology to scaffold equity of access to cultural resources
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Resources for learning: self-representation and writing in a school context
- Key concepts
- Using NMT for bridging social capital
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3: A mobile Web 2.0 framework: reconceptualising teaching and learning
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Background
- Mobile Web 2.0 design framework: some examples of use
- Mobile Web 2.0 framework: key aspects
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Facing up to it: blending formal and informal learning opportunities in higher education contexts
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- The blurring of formal and informal learning
- A new model for the knowledge economy
- Methodology
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Networked lives for learning: digital media and young people across formal and informal contexts
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Networked lives
- Learning lives
- Methodology and research context
- Three portraits
- Learning identity
- Interpretation of the portraits
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Network and mobile technologies in education: a call for e-teachers
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- The key issues
- From teacher to e-teacher
- E-teacher education and professional development
- Some conclusive reflections on e-teacher status
- Chapter 7: Networked informal learning and continuing teacher education
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- The Aladin project: general approach and activities
- The Aladin project: results and attestations
- Conclusion
- Note
- Chapter 8: A conclusive thought: the opportunity to change education is, literally, at hand
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Technology = opportunity
- The Age of Mobilism = opportunity for K-12 to finally change
- Scaffolding the ‘demanded thinking’
- Barriers to change
- Stay tuned!
- Index
Description
An ever-widening gap exists between how students and schools use communication technology. Using Network and Mobile Technology to Bridge Formal and Informal Learning introduces new methods (inspired by ‘pedagogy 2.0’) of harnessing the potential of communication technologies for teaching and learning. This book considers how attitudes towards network and mobile technology (NMT) gained outside the school can be shunted into new educational paradigms combining formal and informal learning processes. It begins with an overview of these paradigms, and their sustainability. It then considers the pedagogical dimension of formal/informal integration through NMT, moving on to teachers’ professional development. Next, the organizational development of schools in the context of formal and informal learning is detailed. Finally, the book covers the role of technologies supporting formal/informal integration into subject-oriented education.
Key Features
- Includes a framework for the sustainability of new educational paradigms based on the combination of formal and informal learning processes supported by network and mobile technology (NMT)
- Provides a series of recommendations on how to use attitudes towards NMT gained outside the school to integrate formal and informal learning
- Gives a teacher training approach on how to use network and mobile technology-based informal learning to enhance formal learning pathways
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 8th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633626
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346999
Reviews
"All contributing authors are suitably qualified and are from a range of locations (US, UK, New Zealand, Europe). The chapters have a clear, logical flow, as does the text as a whole. Overall, this is highly recommended reading for educators keen to modernize techniques and pedagogy."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014
"…each individual reader of this book will find different sections more interesting or relevant to them personally and/or professionally…The chapters are all set within an established learning theory or pedagogical framework with references included for further reading."--Managing Information, Vol. 20, Issue 7/8, 2013
About the Editors
Guglielmo Trentin Editor
Guglielmo Trentin is senior researcher and project manager at the Institute for Educational Technology (ITD) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR). His studies have largely focused on the use of ICT in formal and informal learning. In this field he has managed several projects and scientific activities, developing technological applications and methodological approaches to support networked learning and knowledge sharing. He teaches Network Technology and Knowledge Flow at the University of Turin. He has published extensively on technology enhanced formal and informal learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNR – Institute for Educational Technology, Italy
Manuela Repetto Editor
Manuela Repetto is researcher at the Institute for Educational Technology (ITD) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR). She earned her master degree in Adult Education at the University of Genoa and her Doctorate in Education and Cognition at the University of Venice. Her research interests include the definition of models and methods for studying virtual learning communities, and the use of web-based approaches to innovate learning and professional practices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Educational Technology, National Research Council, Italy