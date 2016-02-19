Using C-Kermit - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555581084, 9781483297347

Using C-Kermit

1st Edition

Communication Software for OS/2, Atari ST, UNIX, OS-9, VMS, AOS/VS, AMIGA

Authors: Frank da Cruz Christine Gianone
eBook ISBN: 9781483297347
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 26th February 1993
Page Count: 514
Description

An introduction and tutorial as well as a comprehensive reference

Using C-Kermit describes the new release, 5A, of Columbia University's popular C-Kermit communication software - the most portable of all communication software packages. Available at low cost on a variety of magnetic media from Columbia University, C-Kermit can be used on computers of all sizes - ranging from desktop workstations to minicomputers to mainframes and supercomputers. The numerous examples, illustrations, and tables in Using C-Kermit make the powerful and versatile C-Kermit functions accessible for new and experienced users alike.

Readership

Network specialists

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Why Kermit?

How Kermit Works

Capabilities of C-Kermit

Capabilities of Popular Kermit Programs

Kermit Software Versions

How to Get Kermit Software

Chapter 2. Running C-Kermit

Starting C-Kermit

Exiting from C-Kermit

Entering Interactive Commands

Command Files

Describing Kermit's Commands

Some Basic C-Kermit Commands

The C-Kermit Initialization File

Chapter 3. Getting Connected

Using C-Kermit in Local Mode

A Test Drive

Establishing a Serial Connection

Direct Serial Connections

Dialed Serial Connections

Using Network Connections

Chapter 4. Terminal Connection

The CONNECT Command

Closing the Connection

CONNECT-Mode Keyboard Escape Commands

Terminal Emulation

Key Mapping

Logging and Debugging Your Terminal Session

Chapter 5. The Basics of File Transfer

Basic File Transfer Commands

Easy File Transfer Examples

Local-Mode File Transfer

Interrupting a File Transfer

Transferring Text Files

Transferring Binary Files

File Names

Filename Collisions

Incomplete Transfers

Keeping a Record of Your File Transfers

Summary

Chapter 6. Solving File Transfer Problems

Parity

Speed and Flow Control in the Full Duplex Environment

Half Duplex Communication

Noise and Interference

Timeouts

Transparency Problems

IBM Mainframe Linemode Communication

IBM Mainframe Full-Screen Communication

For X.25 Users Only

Collecting the Evidence

Chapter 7. Using a Kermit Server

Starting the Server

Sending Commands to Kermit Servers

Server Security

Turning the Tables

Chapter 8. File Transfer Power Tools

Overview of the Kermit Protocol

Analyzing Kermit's Performance

Improving File Transfer Performance

File Attributes

Displaying and Controlling File Transfer Options

Chapter 9. International Character Sets

Proprietary Character Sets

Standard Character Sets

International Characters in Commands

International Characters in Terminal Emulation

Transferring International Text Files

Translating without Transferring

One-Sided Translation

Labor-Saving Devices

Chapter 10. Transferring Files without the Kermit Protocol

Downloading to C-Kermit

Uploading from C-Kermit

Encoding 8-Bit Data Files for Transmission

Chapter 11. Command Files, Macros, and Variables

Command Files Revisited

Command Macros

Macro Arguments

A Macro Sampler

Variables

Chapter 12. Programming Commands

The IF Command

The STOP and END Commands

The GOTO Command

Structured Programming

Built-in Functions

Can We Talk?

Special Effects

User-Defined Functions

Reading and Writing Files and Commands

Chapter 13. Script Programming

Automated Connection Establishment

Synchronization Commands

Constructing a Login Script for VMS

A UNIX Login Script

An IBM Mainframe Linemode Login Script

An IBM Mainframe Fullscreen Login Script

Login Scripts for Commercial Data Services

A Directory of Services

Automated File Transfer

Passwords and Security versus Automation

The SCRIPT Command

Script Programming Ideas

Chapter 14. Command-Line Options

Option List

Command-Line Examples

Appendix I: C-Kermit Command Reference

Command Summary

Appendix II: A Condensed Guide to Serial Data Communications

Character Format and Parity

Modems

Cables and Connectors

Appendix III: UNIX C-Kermit

Installation

Using UNIX C-Kermit

Appendix IV: VMS C-Kermit

Preparing Your VMS Session for C-Kermit

Using VMS C-Kermit

Appendix V: OS/2 C-Kermit

Installation

Using OS/2 C-Kermit

VT102 Escape Sequences

Appendix VI: AOS/VS C-Kermit

Using C-Kermit in AOS/VS

Appendix VII: Other C-Kermit Versions

Amiga C-Kermit

Atari ST C-Kermit

OS-9 C-Kermit

Appendix VIII: Character Set Tables

The ASCII and ISO 646IRV Character Set

7-Bit Control Characters

7-Bit Roman Character Sets

West European Character Sets

East European Character Sets

Cyrillic Character Sets

Appendix IX: DOS/UNIX File Conversion Script

Appendix X: Hexification Programs

Appendix XI: Shift-In/Shift Out Filter

Acronyms and Abbreviations

Bibliography

Trademarks

Index




About the Author

Frank da Cruz

Frank da Cruz is Manager of Communications Software

Development at Columbia University. He was the leader of the group that created the Kermit file transfer protocol and wrote the first Kermit programs. He has written several books for Digital Press, including Kermit: A File Transfer Protocol and two editions of Using C-Kermit, and is principal

author of the C-Kermit software for Unix and VMS and co-author of Kermit 95 for Windows.

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager, Communications Software Development, Columbia University

Christine Gianone

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager, The Kermit Project, Columbia University

