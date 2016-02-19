Using C-Kermit
1st Edition
Communication Software for OS/2, Atari ST, UNIX, OS-9, VMS, AOS/VS, AMIGA
Description
An introduction and tutorial as well as a comprehensive reference
Using C-Kermit describes the new release, 5A, of Columbia University's popular C-Kermit communication software - the most portable of all communication software packages. Available at low cost on a variety of magnetic media from Columbia University, C-Kermit can be used on computers of all sizes - ranging from desktop workstations to minicomputers to mainframes and supercomputers. The numerous examples, illustrations, and tables in Using C-Kermit make the powerful and versatile C-Kermit functions accessible for new and experienced users alike.
Readership
Network specialists
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Why Kermit?
How Kermit Works
Capabilities of C-Kermit
Capabilities of Popular Kermit Programs
Kermit Software Versions
How to Get Kermit Software
Chapter 2. Running C-Kermit
Starting C-Kermit
Exiting from C-Kermit
Entering Interactive Commands
Command Files
Describing Kermit's Commands
Some Basic C-Kermit Commands
The C-Kermit Initialization File
Chapter 3. Getting Connected
Using C-Kermit in Local Mode
A Test Drive
Establishing a Serial Connection
Direct Serial Connections
Dialed Serial Connections
Using Network Connections
Chapter 4. Terminal Connection
The CONNECT Command
Closing the Connection
CONNECT-Mode Keyboard Escape Commands
Terminal Emulation
Key Mapping
Logging and Debugging Your Terminal Session
Chapter 5. The Basics of File Transfer
Basic File Transfer Commands
Easy File Transfer Examples
Local-Mode File Transfer
Interrupting a File Transfer
Transferring Text Files
Transferring Binary Files
File Names
Filename Collisions
Incomplete Transfers
Keeping a Record of Your File Transfers
Summary
Chapter 6. Solving File Transfer Problems
Parity
Speed and Flow Control in the Full Duplex Environment
Half Duplex Communication
Noise and Interference
Timeouts
Transparency Problems
IBM Mainframe Linemode Communication
IBM Mainframe Full-Screen Communication
For X.25 Users Only
Collecting the Evidence
Chapter 7. Using a Kermit Server
Starting the Server
Sending Commands to Kermit Servers
Server Security
Turning the Tables
Chapter 8. File Transfer Power Tools
Overview of the Kermit Protocol
Analyzing Kermit's Performance
Improving File Transfer Performance
File Attributes
Displaying and Controlling File Transfer Options
Chapter 9. International Character Sets
Proprietary Character Sets
Standard Character Sets
International Characters in Commands
International Characters in Terminal Emulation
Transferring International Text Files
Translating without Transferring
One-Sided Translation
Labor-Saving Devices
Chapter 10. Transferring Files without the Kermit Protocol
Downloading to C-Kermit
Uploading from C-Kermit
Encoding 8-Bit Data Files for Transmission
Chapter 11. Command Files, Macros, and Variables
Command Files Revisited
Command Macros
Macro Arguments
A Macro Sampler
Variables
Chapter 12. Programming Commands
The IF Command
The STOP and END Commands
The GOTO Command
Structured Programming
Built-in Functions
Can We Talk?
Special Effects
User-Defined Functions
Reading and Writing Files and Commands
Chapter 13. Script Programming
Automated Connection Establishment
Synchronization Commands
Constructing a Login Script for VMS
A UNIX Login Script
An IBM Mainframe Linemode Login Script
An IBM Mainframe Fullscreen Login Script
Login Scripts for Commercial Data Services
A Directory of Services
Automated File Transfer
Passwords and Security versus Automation
The SCRIPT Command
Script Programming Ideas
Chapter 14. Command-Line Options
Option List
Command-Line Examples
Appendix I: C-Kermit Command Reference
Command Summary
Appendix II: A Condensed Guide to Serial Data Communications
Character Format and Parity
Modems
Cables and Connectors
Appendix III: UNIX C-Kermit
Installation
Using UNIX C-Kermit
Appendix IV: VMS C-Kermit
Preparing Your VMS Session for C-Kermit
Using VMS C-Kermit
Appendix V: OS/2 C-Kermit
Installation
Using OS/2 C-Kermit
VT102 Escape Sequences
Appendix VI: AOS/VS C-Kermit
Using C-Kermit in AOS/VS
Appendix VII: Other C-Kermit Versions
Amiga C-Kermit
Atari ST C-Kermit
OS-9 C-Kermit
Appendix VIII: Character Set Tables
The ASCII and ISO 646IRV Character Set
7-Bit Control Characters
7-Bit Roman Character Sets
West European Character Sets
East European Character Sets
Cyrillic Character Sets
Appendix IX: DOS/UNIX File Conversion Script
Appendix X: Hexification Programs
Appendix XI: Shift-In/Shift Out Filter
Acronyms and Abbreviations
Bibliography
Trademarks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1993
- Published:
- 26th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297347
About the Author
Frank da Cruz
Frank da Cruz is Manager of Communications Software
Development at Columbia University. He was the leader of the group that created the Kermit file transfer protocol and wrote the first Kermit programs. He has written several books for Digital Press, including Kermit: A File Transfer Protocol and two editions of Using C-Kermit, and is principal
author of the C-Kermit software for Unix and VMS and co-author of Kermit 95 for Windows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, Communications Software Development, Columbia University
Christine Gianone
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, The Kermit Project, Columbia University