Frank da Cruz is Manager of Communications Software

Development at Columbia University. He was the leader of the group that created the Kermit file transfer protocol and wrote the first Kermit programs. He has written several books for Digital Press, including Kermit: A File Transfer Protocol and two editions of Using C-Kermit, and is principal

author of the C-Kermit software for Unix and VMS and co-author of Kermit 95 for Windows.