User-Centred Library Websites

What is user-centred design? Getting started; User needs analysis; Designing a website: Participatory design; Usability inspection methods; Usability testing the website; Communicating the findings.
Targeted at Library and Information Science (LIS) professionals, this book concentrates on usability evaluation methods used to design usable and user-centered library websites. Aimed at the practitioner, it is a practical guide to methods that are used to gather information from potential users that shape the design of the website based on an interactive design process. From planning the study to writing the report, this book guides the reader through the process of usability evaluation using examples from the author’s experience with usability evaluation of library interfaces. It describes usability techniques, procedures, report writing, and design changes that lead to a user-centered interface.
- A concise, practical guide to completing usability evaluation methods with an emphasis on creating user-centered library websites
- Includes examples that draw on the author’s practical experience with usability evaluation
- Useful guidelines to creating participant recruitment letters, scripts, thank you notes, and forms illustrated with practical examples
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
- 244
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- 31st July 2008
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780631905
- 9781843343608
- 9781843343592
…a must for any library wanting to create or update their library web sites and improve their users’ access to information. It is an excellent introduction and is well set out using bullet points to stress important areas., Library Management
…very easy to read and full of useful information., The Electronic Library
...very sound reading to those who are new to this area and who wish to make a start in relation to evaluating the usability of an online system and/or those who want to build a user-centred library website., The Electronic Library
Carole George
Dr Carole A. George is a Human Factors Researcher with the Carnegie Mellon University Libraries. With an emphasis on improving users’ access to information, Ms. George’s work focuses on usability studies of library websites and evaluation studies of library services. Her research interests and efforts have been directed towards user-centered interface design and information behaviour studies.
Carnegie Mellon University Libraries, USA