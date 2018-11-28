Use of Recycled Plastics in Eco-efficient Concrete
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the use of recycled plastics in eco-efficient concrete
F. Pacheco-Torgal
2.Techniques for separation of plastic wastes
Silvia Serranti and Giuseppe Bonifazi
3. Hydraulic separation of plastic wastes
Monica Moroni, Emanuela Lupo and Floriana La Marca
4. Production of recycled polypropylene (PP) fibers from industrial plastic waste through melt spinning process
Rabin Tuladhar and Shi Yin
5. Fresh properties of concrete containing plastic aggregate
Sheelan M. Hama and Nahla N. Hilal
6. Mechanical strength of concrete with PVC aggregates
A.A. Mohammed
7. Characteristics of concrete containing EPS
J.M. Khatib, B.A. Herki and A. Elkordi
8. Lightweight concrete with polyolefins as aggregates
Francesco Colangelo and Ilenia Farina
9. Properties of concrete with plastic polypropylene aggregates
Z. Pavlík, M. Pavlíkovalez<ALEZ, and Miguel <Angel Calzada-Pérez I. Indacoechea-Vega
16. Concrete reinforced with metalized plastic waste fibers
Ankur C. Bhogayata
17. Performance of concrete with PVC fibres
Senthil Kumar Kaliyavaradhan and Tung-Chai Ling
18. Recycled waste PET for sustainable fiber-reinforced concrete
Dora Foti
19. Properties of recycled carpet fiber reinforced concrete
Hamid Reza Pakravan, Ali Asghar Asgharian Jeddi, Masoud Jamshidi, Farnaz Memarian and Amir Masoud Saghafi
20. Performance of asphalt concrete with plastic fibres
Nura Usman and Mohd Idrus Mohd Masirin
21. Sustainability of using recycled plastic fiber in concrete
Rabin Tuladhar and Shi Yin
Description
Use of Recycled Plastics in Eco-efficient Concrete looks at the processing of plastic waste, including techniques for separation, the production of plastic aggregates, the production of concrete with recycled plastic as an aggregate or binder, the fresh properties of concrete with plastic aggregates, the shrinkage of concrete with plastic aggregates, the mechanical properties of concrete with plastic aggregates, toughness of concrete with plastic aggregates, modulus of elasticity of concrete with plastic aggregates, durability of concrete with plastic aggregates, concrete plastic waste powder with enhanced neutron radiation shielding, and more, thus making it a valuable reference for academics and industrial researchers.
Key Features
- Describes the main types of recycled plastics that can be applied in concrete manufacturing
- Presents, for the first time, state-of-the art knowledge on the properties of conventional concrete with recycled plastics
- Discusses the technological challenges for concrete manufactures for mass production of recycled concrete from plastic waste
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers who are working with use of plastics in concrete, civil and structural engineers, polymer production technologists, practicing engineers in construction industry, concrete manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 28th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027332
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026762
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, C-TAC Research Centre, University of Minho, Portugal
Jamal Khatib Editor
Jamal Khatib is a Professsor of Civil Engineering (Construction Materials) in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at the University of Wolverhampton, UK. His research interests are mainly in the area of sustainable construction/structural materials subjected to different environmental conditions, and the use of waste and novel materials in construction applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering (Construction Materials), Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Wolverhampton, UK
Francesco Colangelo Editor
Francesco Colangelo is an Associate Professor of “Innovative Materials for Civil Engineering” and “Materials Engineering” at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Naples Parthenope, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Naples Parthenope, Italy
Rabin Tuladhar Editor
Rabin Tuladhar is an Associate Professor and Associate Dean Learning and Teaching (ADLT) at the College of Science and Engineering, James Cook University, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Tropical Environmental and Sustainability Studies, James Cook University, Australia