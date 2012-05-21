Usability in Government Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123910639, 9780123910653

Usability in Government Systems

1st Edition

User Experience Design for Citizens and Public Servants

Editors: Elizabeth Buie Dianne Murray
eBook ISBN: 9780123910653
Paperback ISBN: 9780123910639
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 21st May 2012
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
35.27
64.50
54.83
59.95
50.96
45.95
39.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
59.95
50.96
36.99
31.44
45.95
39.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As a usability specialist or interaction designer working with the government, or as a government or contractor professional involved in specifying, procuring, or managing system development, you need this book. Editors Elizabeth Buie and Dianne Murray have brought together over 30 experts to outline practical advice to both usability specialists and government technology professionals and managers.

Working with internal and external government systems is a unique and difficult task because of of the sheer magnitude of the audience for external systems (the entire population of a country, and sometimes more), and because of the need to achieve government transparency while protecting citizens’ privacy.. Open government, plain language, accessibility, biometrics, service design, internal vs. external systems, and cross-cultural issues, as well as working with the government, are all covered in this book.

Key Features

  • Covers both public-facing systems and internal systems run by governments
  • Details usability and user experience approaches specific to government websites, intranets, complex systems, and applications
  • Provides practical material that allows you to take the information and immediately use it to make a difference in your projects

Readership

Usability/UX specialists and interaction designers working with the government; government and contractor professionals involved in specifying, procuring, or managing system developments.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Editors Biographies

Contributors Biographies

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. A Brief History of User Experience in Government Systems

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Section I Public-Facing Systems

Introduction

Chapter 2. Usability of Public Web Sites

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 3. Usability and Government 2.0

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 4. UX of Transactions

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 5. Privacy and the Citizen

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Section II Internal Systems

Introduction

Chapter 6. Usability in Defense Systems

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 7. Emergency Response in Simulated Terrorist Attacks

Introduction

Summary

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 8. National Critical Infrastructures

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Legislative Drafting Systems

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Section III UX Issues Common to Public and Internal Systems

Introduction

Chapter 10. Content Strategy

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 11. Plain Language in Government

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 12. Ensuring Accessibility for People with Disabilities

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 13. Mobile Access

Introduction

User-centered Design

Internal Systems

International Perspectives

Standards and Guidelines

A Shifting Technology Base

Practical Mobile Usability

Inclusive Design

Success Factors

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 14. User Issues in Security

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 15. Usability of Biometric Systems

What Are Biometrics?

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Section IV Procurement and Development

Introduction

Chapter 16. Getting UX Into the Contract

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 17. ISO Standards for User-Centered Design and the Specification of Usability

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 18. User-Centered Requirements Definition

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 19. Models as Representations for Supporting the Development of e-Procedures

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 20. Evaluation in Government Environments

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Further reading

Chapter 21. Adapting e-gov Usability Evaluation to Cultural Contexts

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Section V Wider Considerations

Introduction

Chapter 22. Design for Policymaking

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 23. Service Design and Channel Shifting

Introduction

Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 24. UX and e-Democracy in Asia

Don’t Make Me Deal with Government!

Summary

Further reading

Closing Thoughts

Closing Words

Acronyms and Abbreviations

Glossary of Terms

Index

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780123910653
Paperback ISBN:
9780123910639

About the Editor

Elizabeth Buie

Elizabeth Buie has 35 years of experience in information systems, of which over 30 have involved user interfaces, usability, and the user experience. Approximately 90% of her work has involved government systems of one sort or another, both internal and public facing. She has performed research, analysis, specification, design, development, and evaluation of human-computer interaction (HCI) for Web sites, Web applications, desktop and mainframe applications, and complex systems such as spacecraft control centres and air-traffic control applications. Her experience has also included several years in system engineering, which includes the specification and analysis of system and software requirements and the integration of the HCI process into the system life cycle. In the mid-1990s, Elizabeth initiated the effort to promote awareness of HCI in government systems. She co-chaired a workshop at CHI’95 and a SIG at CHI’96 and was one of the organizers of three symposia at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on HCI in government. Elizabeth has master's degrees in mathematics and in human development, extensive technical and nontechnical writing experience, and proficiency in the Italian language. She serves on the editorial board of the UPA's online Journal of Usability Studies and served for several years on the editorial board of ACM’s magazine. She is co-chair (with Jhilmil Jain) of the User Experience Community for the CHI 2011 conference and is an Assistant Chair of the Usability, Accessibility, and User Experience subcommittee of the CHI2011 Program Committee.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Consultant, Luminanze Consulting, LLC, Silver Spring MD, USA

Dianne Murray

Dianne Murray has a joint degree in Computer Science and Psychology and has been involved in the Human Computer Interaction field since 1979, when she met MICKIE, the Medical Interviewing Computer (later to be exhibited at the Science Museum, London) in a doctor's surgery. Her first career was as a research scientist in a renowned UK government research laboratory. Her second career was as a university lecturer in the London area and her third as a Senior Research Fellow in a multidisciplinary research group in a 5*-rated University department. She has extensive experience of teaching Human Computer Interaction at both undergraduate and postgraduate level in a number of prestigious institutions and, since 1997, has been responsible for the HCI component of a University of London External Degree Programme, re-writing and updating the Study Guide some three times over the years. Her fourth career as a Usability and HCI consultant and her fifth as an academic journal editor have taken place in parallel.

She has been continually involved in writing, researching and editing - academic papers, textbooks, technical reports and general audience articles on her specialist research subjects. She has extensive experience of acting as an editor for collected books of readings and conference publications and of producing material associated with specialist conferences. Her earliest experience was in producing computer-based training material and writing technical manuals for the MICROTEXT system (Acorn Publications, 1985). More recently she has produced reports and deliverables on technical matters for European Community-funded research projects, and gained much experience in managing, writing and submitting proposals for research funding, and acting as an expert Evaluator and Technical Rapporteur for the European Framework programmes of research.

A founder member of interaction (originally the British HCI Group), she was the first Editor of its Newsletter (later the magazine, Interfaces) and has been General Editor of the international and interdisciplinary journal, Interacting with Computers, published by Elsevier Science, for 11 years, being Deputy Editor and co-founder for 10 years prior to that.

Since the birth of her twin sons she has worked both as a part-time HCI and Usability consultant and as sub-contractor to her partner, Neil Sandford, at Putting People Before Computers. Now that her youngest children are at secondary school she intends to pursue her original research into adaptive interfaces and intelligent systems and to restart her interrupted doctorate in Human Computer Interaction.

Affiliations and Expertise

HCI / Usability Consultant and General Editor, Interacting with Computers, Elsevier , Teddington, UK

Reviews

"Elizabeth Buie and Dianne Murray have pulled together a book that is long overdue…Usability specialists in government environments should get this book."--Technical Communication, May 2013
"Given the effort being made by governments worldwide to shift users onto the theoretically cheaper digital channels, this book makes a welcome appearance…It has a wealth of useful references and links, so could benefit a group of developers but overall, as Sanford and Doulton recognise, real usability comes end-to-end and it’s the policy instigators that introduce poor user experiences."--BCS.org, December 2012
"These engaging stories from UX pros in governments worldwide will inform and inspire anyone who's switched on by improving the customer experience of digital government. Here’s the history and a candid look at what we face in making online government services useful, usable, and accessible."--Nicole Burton, User Experience Evangelist, U.S. General Services Administration, Manager, First Fridays Product Testing Program
"Those of us who work on the design, development, or management of government websites or systems have had a gap on our bookshelves that has needed filling for government focused UX. This book fills that gap with global expertise with breadth and depth from proven experts from a good mix of academic and practitioner insights. This book, once read, will be kept with easy reach for reference sharing the richness of knowledge with others to improve the systems and services government provides for use."--Thomas Vander Wal, InfoCloud Solutions
"Written and edited by respected names in usability from industry and academia around the world, this comprehensive and focused book belongs on the shelf of everyone involved in the development of government software systems of any kind from public facing web sites to military and emergency response systems."--Deborah J. Mayhew, Deborah J. Mayhew & Associates
"This is a very well researched and documented work that is imbued with wonderful storytelling. It goes to the heart of the changes and demands affecting governments across the globe due to implementing e-government and Gov 2.0. Elizabeth and Dianne did a wonderful job in chronicling this modern day revolution."--Alan W. Silberberg, founding CEO of Silberberg Innovations, and Gov20LA
"Usability in Government Systems makes an important contribution to a field that deserves more attention.  We must ensure that government is easily accessible and understandable for all Americans."--Congressman Chris Van Hollen (MD-08)
"Usability and systems professionals in public service will benefit from the wisdom and insights presented in this book. Following this advice will undoubtedly increase the value contributed by user experience design in the government systems and services value chain."--Computing Reviews, November 2012

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.