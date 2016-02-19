U.S.—China Trade Negotiations
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on Business and Economics
Description
U.S.-China Trade Negotiations examines the issues concerning the U.S.-China trade negotiations by identifying the mechanics of the U.S.-China business negotiations, such as how a company prepares the negotiations, the contributing factors, the outcomes, and how U.S. companies organize for the China trade. The book provides information based on a survey of 138 U.S. firms that are in trade negotiations with the Chinese, such as import/export, joint ventures, coproduction, and processing. The text also covers the edited versions of interviews conducted with firms regarding how they prepared for negotiations, their experiences, and the outcomes of the negotiations. The selection will be of great interest to readers who are looking for an insight regarding the inner workings of the U.S.-China trade relations.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. An Overview of U.S.-China Trade
Political Stability in China
China's Ability to Finance
U.S. Foreign Policy with Respect to China
Politics and Economics of East-West Trade
Prospects for U.S.-China Trade in the 1980s
Chapter 2. China's Foreign Trade
Guiding Principles Behind China's Foreign Trade Policies
Organizations which Govern the Conduct of Foreign Trade
Reforms Made in the Structure and Management of Foreign Trade
The Bank of China's Role in Foreign Trade and Investment
Role of Insurance in China's Foreign Trade and Investment
Chapter 3. Questionnaire Survey Findings
Findings
Regression Analysis
Implications of Survey Findings
Chapter 4. The Case of Textiles
Chapter 5. The Case of E-S Pacific Corporation
Chapter 6. The Case of Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Chapter 7. The Case of Electronic Associates, Inc.
Chapter 8. The Case of American International Group, Inc.
Chapter 9. The Case of Seabrook International Foods, Inc.
Chapter 10. The "PRCs" of Doing Business with the PRC
Appendix 1: The Law of the People's Republic of China on Joint Ventures Using Chinese and Foreign Investments7
Appendix 2: Statutes of Association of the China International Trust and Investment Corporation
Appendix 3: Agreement Relating to Trade Relations between the U.S.A. and the PRC
Appendix 4: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade
Appendix 5: The Income Tax Law of the PRC concerning Joint Ventures with Chinese and Foreign Investments
Appendix 6: The Individual Income Tax Law of the PRC
Appendix 7: Regulations on Special Economic Zones in Guangdong Province
Appendix 8: China's National Foreign Trade Corporations
Appendix 9: Speech Delivered by Mr. Rong Yiren, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China International Trust and Investment Corporation
Appendix 10: The People's Insurance Company of China
Appendix 11: Interim Regulations Governing the Control of Resident Offices of Foreign Enterprises
Appendix 12: Agreement Relating to Trade in Cotton, Wool, and Man-made Fiber Textiles and Textile Products between the Government of the USA and the Government of the PRC
Appendix 13: Questionnaire Survey of U.S.-China Trade Negotiation Practices, Procedures, and Outcomes
References
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146867