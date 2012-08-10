Urology for the Pediatrician, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739103, 9781455744268

Urology for the Pediatrician, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 59-4

1st Edition

Authors: Pasquale Casle Walid Farhat
eBook ISBN: 9781455744268
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739103
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th August 2012
Description

The articles in this issue update important topics in pediatric urology, but also address some of the more controversial clinical topics. Those topics included in this issue are Prenatal Ultrasound and Urological Anomalies, Spina Bifida and Neurogenic Bladder, Inguinal and Genital Anomalies, Voiding Dysfunction, Vesicoureteral Reflux, Hydronephrosis, Urolithiasis in Children, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) work up, Advances in Surgical Pediatric Urological Armamentarium, Pediatric Urologic Oncology, Pediatric Urological Emergencies, and Circumcision Controversies.

About the Authors

Pasquale Casle Author

Walid Farhat Author

