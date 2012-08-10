Urology for the Pediatrician, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 59-4

The articles in this issue update important topics in pediatric urology, but also address some of the more controversial clinical topics. Those topics included in this issue are Prenatal Ultrasound and Urological Anomalies, Spina Bifida and Neurogenic Bladder, Inguinal and Genital Anomalies, Voiding Dysfunction, Vesicoureteral Reflux, Hydronephrosis, Urolithiasis in Children, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) work up, Advances in Surgical Pediatric Urological Armamentarium, Pediatric Urologic Oncology, Pediatric Urological Emergencies, and Circumcision Controversies.