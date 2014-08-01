Urodynamics, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 41-3
1st Edition
Authors: Benjamin Brucker
eBook ISBN: 9780323320467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320276
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2014
Description
This issue of the Urologic Clinics will focus on urodynamic testing in men, women and special situations. Appropriate urodynamic testing options including video urodynamics, pressure flow studies, and neurogenic voiding discussion will be discussed. Dr. Nitti and Dr. Brucker have assembled well known experts in their fields to provide current clinical information for urodynamic evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.
Details
About the Authors
Benjamin Brucker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Urology, New York University, New York, New York
