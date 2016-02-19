Urinary Tract Infection in Childhood and its Relevance to Disease in Adult Life discusses the pediatric aspect of urinary tract infection and its implications in adulthood. The book first discusses nature of urinary tract infections and its incidence among children. The causation of the disease is examined taking into consideration factors such as sex, age, and iatrogenesis. The diagnosis of the disease is also covered, such as clinical manifestation and radiological techniques. The text presents a scheme for medical treatment along with the course and prognosis. The book will be of great use to both practitioners and researchers of urology and pediatrics.