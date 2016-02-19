Urinary Tract Infection in Childhood and Its Relevance to Disease in Adult Life - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433304609, 9781483162898

Urinary Tract Infection in Childhood and Its Relevance to Disease in Adult Life

1st Edition

Authors: Victoria Smallpeice
eBook ISBN: 9781483162898
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Urinary Tract Infection in Childhood and its Relevance to Disease in Adult Life discusses the pediatric aspect of urinary tract infection and its implications in adulthood. The book first discusses nature of urinary tract infections and its incidence among children. The causation of the disease is examined taking into consideration factors such as sex, age, and iatrogenesis. The diagnosis of the disease is also covered, such as clinical manifestation and radiological techniques. The text presents a scheme for medical treatment along with the course and prognosis. The book will be of great use to both practitioners and researchers of urology and pediatrics.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Introduction

Chapter I The Disease and Its Incidence

Chapter II Etiology (1)

Routes by Which Infection Reaches the Kidney

Duplex Kidneys and Ureters

Sex Incidence as a Factor

Age as a Factor

Chapter III Etiology (2)

Obstruction and Stasis

Other Conditions Predisposing to Infection

Host Defence

The Organism

Self-inflicted Injury and Iatrogenic Factors

Chapter IV Diagnosis (1)

Presentation and Clinical Manifestations

Association of Urinary Tract Abnormalities with Other Anomalies

Chapter V Diagnosis (2)

The Urine

Radiological Techniques and Interpretation

Other Investigations

Chapter VI Treatment

Chapter VII Course and Prognosis

Conclusions

References

Author Index

Index


Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162898

About the Author

Victoria Smallpeice

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.