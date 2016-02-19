Urinary Tract Infection in Childhood and Its Relevance to Disease in Adult Life
1st Edition
Authors: Victoria Smallpeice
eBook ISBN: 9781483162898
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 180
Description
Urinary Tract Infection in Childhood and its Relevance to Disease in Adult Life discusses the pediatric aspect of urinary tract infection and its implications in adulthood. The book first discusses nature of urinary tract infections and its incidence among children. The causation of the disease is examined taking into consideration factors such as sex, age, and iatrogenesis. The diagnosis of the disease is also covered, such as clinical manifestation and radiological techniques. The text presents a scheme for medical treatment along with the course and prognosis. The book will be of great use to both practitioners and researchers of urology and pediatrics.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Chapter I The Disease and Its Incidence
Chapter II Etiology (1)
Routes by Which Infection Reaches the Kidney
Duplex Kidneys and Ureters
Sex Incidence as a Factor
Age as a Factor
Chapter III Etiology (2)
Obstruction and Stasis
Other Conditions Predisposing to Infection
Host Defence
The Organism
Self-inflicted Injury and Iatrogenic Factors
Chapter IV Diagnosis (1)
Presentation and Clinical Manifestations
Association of Urinary Tract Abnormalities with Other Anomalies
Chapter V Diagnosis (2)
The Urine
Radiological Techniques and Interpretation
Other Investigations
Chapter VI Treatment
Chapter VII Course and Prognosis
Conclusions
References
Author Index
Index
