Urban Water Distribution Networks
1st Edition
Assessing Systems Vulnerabilities, Failures, and Risks
Description
Urban Water Distribution Networks: Assessing Systems Vulnerabilities and Risks provides a methodology for a system-wide assessment of water distribution networks (WDN) based on component analysis, network topology and, most importantly, the effects of a network's past performance on its seismic and/or non-seismic reliability. Water distribution networks engineers and system designers face multiple operational issues in delivering safe and clean potable water to their customers.
Key Features
- Includes vulnerability assessment methods for water distribution pipes
- Discusses topological aspects and their effects on network vulnerability
- Explores analytical and numerical modeling methods for finding and analyzing systems vulnerabilities in water distribution networks
- Features real world case studies of networks under continuous and intermittent water supply operations
Readership
Civil and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Why the need for vulnerability Assessment of WDN
1.3 Current Operation and management practices for Water Distribution Networks
1.4Water Losses
1.5 Real Losses Management
1.6 State of knowledge
Chapter 2: Vulnerability Assessment of WDN Under Non-Seismic Loads
2.1 Introduction- Vulnerability analysis of water distribution networks
2.1.1 Component-based analysis
2.1.2 Network analysis
Chapter 3: The Case of Intermittent Water Supply
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Database Management System for managing NWB’s Infrastructure
3.3 Mathematical Modeling
3.4 Results
3.5 Intermittent Water Supply Period
3.6 Further Discussion of Findings
3.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4: Vulnerability Assessment of WDN Under Seismic Loads
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Seismic vulnerabilities analysis of water distribution pipes
4.3 Reliability Assessment of a water supply system
4.4 Case Studies
4.5 Conclusion
Chapter 5: City-Wide Risk Maps
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Estimation of the probability of Failure
5.3 Case study Part 1
5.4 Seismic Assessment of a WDN
5.5 Proposed strategy for pipe seismic vulnerability assessment
5.6 Case study Part 2
5.7 Analysis and discussion
5.8 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Hydraulic vulnerability Assessment of WDN
6.1 Introduction
6.2 WDN Hydraulics
6.3 Vulnerability of Water Distribution Networks
6.4 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Interconnected Networks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136539
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136522
About the Author
Symeon Christodoulou
Dr. Christodoulou is the author of several scientific publications, the recipient of significant research funding (including a prestigious award from the National Science Foundation, NSF) and the recipient of two international research awards (London, 1999; Athens, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Dean of Engineering, University of Cyprus
Michalis Fragiadakis
Dr. Fragiadakis is currently a postdoctoral research associate at the Nireas-IWRC (Eupalinos Lab). He has also been elected as a lecturer at the School of Civil Engineering of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), Greece.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, National Technical University, Athens
Agathoklis Agathokleous
Agathoklis Agathokleous is a graduate of the Higher Technical Institute in Cyprus and the University of Surrey (UK, BEng). His research work has been on risk analysis, decision support systems and sensor development for the sustainable management of urban water distribution networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Econometrics, Financial Economics, Risk Management and Insurance Professional, University of Cyprus
Savvas Xanthos
Dr. Savvas Xanthos has a background in Mechanical Eng., with specialization in experimental fluid mechanics (Ph.D. 2004, City University, NYC). His research field has been in Fluid Mechanics, specializing in shock wave and expansion wave interaction with turbulence, hot wire anemometry techniques using 3D velocity, and fully 3D vorticity probes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, City College of New York