Urban Transportation and Air Pollution
1st Edition
Description
Urban Transportation and Air Pollution synthesizes state-of-the-art methods on estimating near-road concentrations of roadway emissions. The book provides the information needed to make estimates using methods based on a minimal set of model inputs that can be applied by a wide range of users in many situations. Discussions include methods to estimate traffic emission under numerous urban driving conditions, the uncertainty of emission models, and the effects of road configurations, such as near-road solid barriers. Final sections present dispersion models that link traffic emissions with near road concentrations in urban environments.
Addressing transportation-related environmental issues is extremely important as urban areas are constantly searching for ways to mitigate impacts from transportation sources. This book helps to explain dispersion models, a critical tool for estimating the impact of roadway emissions in cities.
Key Features
- Compiles and synthesizes the state-of-the-science methods for estimating roadway emissions
- Demonstrates, with clear examples, how modeling methods reduce uncertainties in real-world problems
- Emphasizes how local-scale, semi-empirical, steady-state modeling can be applied using only a small set of inputs
- Offers an overview of the meteorology that governs air pollution dispersion in cities
Readership
Academic researchers in Transportation and Environmental Studies. Transportation practitioners such as transportation managers and city planners. Urban and Transportation public officials, such as city managers, transportation planners, policy directors, and research managers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Micrometeorology and Dispersion
3. Traffic Emissions
4. Highways and Urban Air Quality
5. Buildings and Urban Air Quality
6. Dispersion Model Inputs
7. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115077
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115060
About the Author
Akula Venkatram
Dr. Akula Venkatram is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Riverside. He has over 40 years of experience in developing and applying air pollution models. Dr. Venkatram co-edited and contributed to the Lectures on Air Pollution Modeling published by the American Meteorological Society. He was member of the team that developed AERMOD, and was a principal contributor to RLINE, the USEPA model for line sources. He is the recipient of an award from AMS Committee on Meteorological Aspects of Air Pollution for “contributions to the field of air pollution meteorology through the development of simple models in acid deposition, ozone photochemistry and urban dispersion”, 2011. His research on modeling the air quality impact of transport related emissions was recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, through a Scientific and Technological Achievement Award for “expanding and improving the scientific and regulatory communities’ ability to assess the impacts of mobile source emissions”, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering, University of California- Riverside, California, USA
Nico Schulte
Nico Schulte, PhD, is an Air Pollution Specialist in the Research Division of the California Air Resources Board. He has written on modeling dispersion of road emissions and the impact of near-road solid barriers and urban buildings on ground-level pollutants.
Affiliations and Expertise
California Air Resources Board, Sacramento, California, USA