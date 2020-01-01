Urban Systems Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128160558

Urban Systems Design

1st Edition

Creating Sustainable Smart Cities in the Internet of Things Era

Authors: Yoshiki Yamagata
Paperback ISBN: 9780128160558
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 432
Description

Urban Systems Design: Creating Sustainable Smart Cities in the Internet of Things Era shows how to design, model and monitor smart communities using a distinctive IoT-based urban systems approach. Focusing on the essential dimensions that constitute smart communities energy, transport, urban form, and human comfort, this helpful guide explores how IoT-based sharing platforms can achieve greater community health and well-being based on relationship building, trust, and resilience. Uncovering the achievements of the most recent research on the potential of IoT and big data, this book shows how to identify, structure, measure and monitor multi-dimensional urban sustainability standards and progress.

This thorough book demonstrates how to select a project, which technologies are most cost-effective, and their cost-benefit considerations. The book also illustrates the financial, institutional, policy and technological needs for the successful transition to smart cities, and concludes by discussing both the conventional and innovative regulatory instruments needed for a fast and smooth transition to smart, sustainable communities.

Key Features

  • Provides operational case studies and best practices from cities throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Africa, providing instructive examples of the social, environmental, and economic aspects of “smartification”
  • Reviews assessment and urban sustainability certification systems such as LEED, BREEAM, and CASBEE, examining how each addresses smart technologies criteria
  • Examines existing technologies for efficient energy management, including HEMS, BEMS, energy harvesting, electric vehicles, smart grids, and more

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in transportation planning, energy system planning, environmental science, engineering, computing, city planning, city planners, municipal government officials

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction
1. Urban Systems Design for Smart Communities

Part 2: Design, Modelling and Monitoring
2. Methods of Urban Systems Design
3. Modelling the Smart Community
4. Monitoring the Smart Community

Part 3: Certification
5. Latest Urban Sustainability Assessment Systems
6. Conceptualization of an IoT-based Smart Community Certification System

Part 4: Research and Demonstration
7. Existing research initiatives
8. Best Practices and Implementation Case Studies

Part 5: Implementation
9. Exploring the potential of smart cities to deliver a better quality of life
10. Identifying drivers for the transition to smart cities based on innovation perspectives
11. Policy and regulatory framework

About the Author

Yoshiki Yamagata

Yoshiki Yamagata is a Principal researcher at National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES). He is currently researching climate change risk assessments at the Centre for Global Environmental Research. His current research is focused on applications of big-data and machine learning techniques for designing sustainable cities. Yamagata has published 119 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for Environmental Studies, Tsukuba, Ibaraki and Kobe University, Kobe, Japan

