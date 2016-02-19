Urban Policy and the Exterior City: Federal, State and Corporate Impacts upon Major Cities emphasizes the idea that problems that riddle cities are not matters of local choice, but are rooted in the larger environment of American society. This book is divided into three main topics— the dynamic of the exterior city, exterior cities in the arena of national government, and exterior cities in the arena of middle government. In these topics, this publication specifically discusses the emergence of the exterior city; political economy and policy; reinforcing and meliorist prototypes; and meliorist White House and the politics of urban promise. The reinforcing White House and the politics of urban disengagement; making urban policy on capitol hill; cities, states, and the environment of urban policy; and cities, suburbs, and the colonial syndrome are also covered. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers concerned with America’s urban endeavor.