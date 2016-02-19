Urban Policy and the Exterior City - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080233901, 9781483188744

Urban Policy and the Exterior City

1st Edition

Federal, State and Corporate Impacts upon Major Cities

Authors: H. V. Savitch
eBook ISBN: 9781483188744
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 378
Description

Urban Policy and the Exterior City: Federal, State and Corporate Impacts upon Major Cities emphasizes the idea that problems that riddle cities are not matters of local choice, but are rooted in the larger environment of American society. This book is divided into three main topics— the dynamic of the exterior city, exterior cities in the arena of national government, and exterior cities in the arena of middle government. In these topics, this publication specifically discusses the emergence of the exterior city; political economy and policy; reinforcing and meliorist prototypes; and meliorist White House and the politics of urban promise. The reinforcing White House and the politics of urban disengagement; making urban policy on capitol hill; cities, states, and the environment of urban policy; and cities, suburbs, and the colonial syndrome are also covered. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers concerned with America’s urban endeavor.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I: The Dynamic of the Exterior City

Chapter 1 The Emergence of the Exterior City

Chapter 2 Political Economy and Policy: How Cities Are Doomed

Part II: Exterior Cities in the Arena of National Government

Chapter 3 Reinforcing and Meliorist Prototypes: The Long but Withered Arms of the White House

Chapter 4 Kennedy and Johnson: The Meliorist White House and the Politics of Urban Promise

Chapter 5 Nixon and Ford: The Reinforcing White House and the Politics of Urban Disengagement

Chapter 6 Rowing with Muffled Oars: Making Urban Policy on Capitol Hill

Part ΙII: Exterior Cities in the Arena of Middle Government

Chapter 7 Cities, States, and the Environment of Urban Policy

Chapter 8 Cities, Suburbs, and the Colonial Syndrome

Epilogue

Notes

Index

About the Author

About the Author

H. V. Savitch

