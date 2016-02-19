Urban Policy and the Exterior City
1st Edition
Federal, State and Corporate Impacts upon Major Cities
Description
Urban Policy and the Exterior City: Federal, State and Corporate Impacts upon Major Cities emphasizes the idea that problems that riddle cities are not matters of local choice, but are rooted in the larger environment of American society. This book is divided into three main topics— the dynamic of the exterior city, exterior cities in the arena of national government, and exterior cities in the arena of middle government. In these topics, this publication specifically discusses the emergence of the exterior city; political economy and policy; reinforcing and meliorist prototypes; and meliorist White House and the politics of urban promise. The reinforcing White House and the politics of urban disengagement; making urban policy on capitol hill; cities, states, and the environment of urban policy; and cities, suburbs, and the colonial syndrome are also covered. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers concerned with America’s urban endeavor.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part I: The Dynamic of the Exterior City
Chapter 1 The Emergence of the Exterior City
Chapter 2 Political Economy and Policy: How Cities Are Doomed
Part II: Exterior Cities in the Arena of National Government
Chapter 3 Reinforcing and Meliorist Prototypes: The Long but Withered Arms of the White House
Chapter 4 Kennedy and Johnson: The Meliorist White House and the Politics of Urban Promise
Chapter 5 Nixon and Ford: The Reinforcing White House and the Politics of Urban Disengagement
Chapter 6 Rowing with Muffled Oars: Making Urban Policy on Capitol Hill
Part ΙII: Exterior Cities in the Arena of Middle Government
Chapter 7 Cities, States, and the Environment of Urban Policy
Chapter 8 Cities, Suburbs, and the Colonial Syndrome
Epilogue
Notes
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188744