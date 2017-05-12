Urban Planning for Disaster Recovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128042762, 9780128043233

Urban Planning for Disaster Recovery

1st Edition

Editors: Alan March Maria Kornakova
eBook ISBN: 9780128043233
Paperback ISBN: 9780128042762
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th May 2017
Page Count: 274
Description

Urban Planning for Disaster Recovery focuses on disaster recovery from the perspective of urban planning, an underutilized tactic that can significantly reduce disaster risks. The book examines disaster risk reduction (DRR), in particular, the recovery stage of what is widely known as the disaster cycle.

The theoretical underpinning of the book derives from a number of sources in urban planning and disaster management literature, and is illustrated by a series of case studies. It consists of five sections, each of which opens with a conceptual framework that is followed by a series of supporting and illustrative cases as practical examples. These examples both complement and critique the theoretical base provided, demonstrating the need to apply the concepts in location-specific ways.

Key Features

  • Examines disaster recovery from an urban planning perspective
  • Illustrates key concepts with real-world case studies
  • Explores the contributions of experts, urban planners, NGOs, and community members

Readership

Disaster Management practitioners whose work deals with, or could benefit from, urban planning; urban planning professionals; upper-level/graduate university students

Table of Contents

  1. Integration and Collective Action: Studies of Urban Planning & Recovery after Disasters
    Alan March, Maria Kornakova and Jorge Leon
    2. Urban Planning and Recovery Governance
    Alan March, Maria Kornakova and John Handmer
    3. Equality in Recovery
    Janet Stanley
    4. When Systems Break Down: The Role of International Aid and Humanitarian Response
    Thomas Bamforth
    5. Rebuilding or Repositioning: Lessons for Sandy, New Orleans, and Elsewhere
    Edward Blakely
    6. Finance, Insurance and Facilitation of Recovery: Christchurch, New Zealand
    Sarah-Alice Miles
    7. From Recovery to Prevention: The Swiss Avalanche Program
    Maria Kornakova and Alan March
    8. Reconstruction of Informality: Can Formal Reconstruction Recreate Informality?
    Mojgan Taheri Tafti
    9. Reconstructing Vulnerability after the Germany Floods: Oil Damage and Recovery
    Christine Wamsler and Mark Kammerbauer
    10. The Victorian Bushfires in Australia: Between New Regulation and Political Reality
    Maria Kornakova and Alan March
    11. More than a Roof Overhead: How Just Building Housing Limits Effective Disaster Recovery
    Esther Charlesworth and Iftekhar Ahmed
    12. Housing Resilience in the Developing World
    Iftekhar Ahmed
    13. 10 Years of Great Love - The Evolution of Housing Reconstruction in Banda Aceh
    David O'Brien
    14. Grassroots Approaches to Recovery: Learning from Community
    Kate Cotter
    15. Planning for Recovery: Ideas and Problematics
    Alan March and Maria Kornakova

About the Editor

Alan March

Alan March, PhD is an urban planning and design academic at the University of Melbourne, Australia. He has practiced since 1992 and has taught many students, practicing planners, architects and many others in the area of disaster risk reduction. Alan has taught professionals and disaster responders at Emergency Management Australia since 2004, in particular the subject Risk Based Urban Planning. He is an advisor to the Emergency Commissioner in Victoria, Australia and has undertaken a range of research projects and has published a range of materials dealing with disasters and urban planning. He recently worked with a range of Victorian State government departments to develop and deliver a new Postgraduate qualification Bushfire Planning and Management at the University of Melbourne.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Melbourne, Australia

Maria Kornakova

Maria Kornakova, PhD, graduated from the Melbourne School of Design, University of Melbourne. Her PhD research explored the potential to increase and improve the role of urban planning in decreasing disaster risks. Upon submission of her PhD she continued to work at the Melbourne University as a postdoctoral fellow for the project “The Disaster Risk Reduction in the Built Environment." Currently, Maria holds a postdoctoral fellow position for the project “Governance and the Risk‐Resilience‐Sustainability Nexus” at Massey University, New Zealand. Her research is focused on developing applied research that can build understanding and capability to bridge the risk-resilience-sustainability nexus. Originally from Uzbekistan, Maria obtained her BA in Architecture from Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Construction, and MA in Urban and Regional Planning from Michigan State University under a Fulbright Scholarship.

Affiliations and Expertise

Melbourne School of Design, University of Melbourne, Australia School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University, New Zealand

