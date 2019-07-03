Urban Fuel Poverty
1st Edition
Description
Urban Fuel Poverty describes key approaches to defining and alleviating fuel poverty in cities using a multidisciplinary perspective and multiple case studies. It provides empirical knowledge on the levels and intensities of energy poverty in urban areas, along with new theoretical perspectives in conceptualizing the multidimensionality of energy poverty, with special focus given to the urban environment. Chapters discuss what energy poverty is in terms of taxonomy, stakeholders and affected parties, addressing the role of the economy and energy bills, the role of climate and city factors, the role of buildings, and the health and psychological impact on fuel poverty.
The book addresses how to measure energy poverty, how to map it, and how to draw conclusions based on illness and social indicators. Finally, it explores measures to ‘fight’ fuel poverty, including policy and governance actions, building efficiency improvements and city planning.
Key Features
- Bridges interdisciplinary divides between policy and economy, cities and buildings, and health and society
- Addresses the physical performance of urban fuel poverty and their effect on thermal comfort and human health
- Provides strategies and policies to mitigate energy and fuel poverty
Readership
Social scientists exploring problems in describing, analyzing and reducing energy poverty. Policymakers looking to reduce energy poverty. Practitioners in energy efficiency and (perhaps via ESCOs or NGOS) poverty reduction. Urban planners, architect, engineers. Environmental Psychologists
Table of Contents
Foreword
Kristian Fabbri
PART I - WHAT IS ENERGY FUEL POVERTY
1. Energy Poverty a definition
Victoria Pellicer-Sifres
2. Role of economy and income to fall in energy poverty. Policy act
Fateh Belaïd
3. Role of climate and city pattern
Teodoro Georgiadis
4. Role of building to fall in fuel poverty
Kristian Fabbri
5. Health impact of fuel poverty
Vincenzo Condemi and Massimo Gestro
PART II - HOW TO MEASURE FUEL POVERTY
6. Energy poverty indicators: energy price, income and statistics
Ivan Faiella and Luciano Lavecchia
7. Social and health-related indicators of energy poverty: An England case study
Jamie-Leigh Ruse, Helen Stockton and Peter Smith
PART III - HOW TO ACT TO TACKLE IT
8. Policy action
Jiří Karásek and Jan Pojar
9. Cities and buildings efficiency improvement of energy-poor household
Jacopo Gaspari
10. Health and social outcomes of housing policies to alleviate fuel poverty
Wouter Poortinga
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 3rd July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169520
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128169537
About the Editor
Kristian Fabbri
Kristian Fabbri is adjunct Professor in Building Simulation at the University of Bologna. He consults in building energy performance, energy services, indoor environmental quality for Emilia-Romagna Region and for SME trade and professional organizations. His research interest includes energy behaviour, energy poverty, and building energy performance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Architecture, Universita di Bologna, Bologna BO, Italy