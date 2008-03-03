Urban energy transition: an introduction Peter Droege

1 Principles and drivers

Solar City: reconnecting energy generation and use to the technical and social logic of solar power Hermann Scheer

Urbanization, increasing wealth and energy transitions: comparing experiences between the USA, Japan and rapidly developing Asia Pacific economies Peter J. Marcotullio and Niels B. Schulz Undoing atmospheric harm: civil action to shrink the carbon footprint John Byrne, Lado Kurdgelashvili and Kristen Hughes

Direct versus embodied energy: the need for urban lifestyle transitions Manfred Lenzen, Richard Wood and Barney Foran

Energy, development and sustainable monetary systems Shann Turnbull

2 Policy, practice and dynamics

Energy and urban environmental regimes Steve Hammer

Climate change and cities: the making of a climate friendly future Shobhakar Dhakal

City energy networking in Europe Marco Keiner, Arley Kim

Energy use and CO2 production in the urban passenger transport systems of 84 international cities: findings and policy implications Jeff Kenworthy

3 Aspects of technology: opportunities and applications

Storage systems for reliable future power supply networks Dirk Uwe Sauer

The Media Laboratory City Car: a new approach to sustainable mobility William J. Mitchell, Ryan Chin, and Andres Sevtsuk

Towards the intelligent grid: a review of the literature John Gardner and Peta Ashworth

Innovations in rural and peri-urban areas Nancy Wimmer

4 Transforming the built environment

Towards the renewable built environment Federico Butera

Counteracting urban heat islands in Japan Toshiaki Ichinose

Ecodesign and the transition of the built environment Ken Yeang

Financing the energy refurbishment of buildings Jan W. Bleyl

Sustainability on the urban scale: green urbanism – new models for urban growth and neighbourhoods Steffen Lehmann

5 International urban agendas

Barcelona and the power of solar ordinances: political will, capacity building and people’s participation Josep Puig

Reducing carbon emissions in London: from theory to practice Anthony R Day, Chris Dunham, PG Jones and L Hinojosa

Urban energy and carbon management in Leicester Peter Webber and Paul Fleming

Oxford’s carbon emissions reduction: plans and tools Rajat Gupta

Integrating energy in urban planning in Vietnam and Thailand Jessie L. Todoc

Sustainable energy systems and the urban poor: Nigeria, Brazil, the Philippines Joy Clancy, Olu Maduka, Feri Lumampao and Adriana Andrez

Energy planning in South African cities Leila Mohamed, Mark Borchers, Megan Euston-Brown

Household markets for ethanol – prospects for Ethiopia Erin Laurell Boyd

Lagos, Nigeria: Sustainable energy technologies for an emerging African mega-city Richard Ingwe

Freedom from fossil fuel and nuclear power: the scope for local solutions in the United States Tam Hunt