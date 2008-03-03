Urban Energy Transition
This compendium of 29 chapters from 18 countries contains both fundamental and advanced insight into the inevitable shift from cities dominated by the fossil-fuel systems of the industrial age to a renewable-energy based urban development framework. The cross-disciplinary handbook covers a range of diverse yet relevant topics, including: carbon emissions policy and practice; the role of embodied energy; urban thermal performance planning; building efficiency services; energy poverty alleviation efforts; renewable community support networks; aspects of household level bio-fuel markets; urban renewable energy legislation, programs and incentives; innovations in individual transport systems; global urban mobility trends; implications of intelligent energy networks and distributed energy supply and storage; and the case for new regional monetary systems and lifestyles. Presented are practical and principled aspects of technology, economics, design, culture and society, presenting perspectives that are both local and international in scope and relevance.
Readership
Architects, urban planners and policy makers; energy experts and efficiency planners; state and local government leaders and officials; renewable energy systems planners; municipal energy experts and leaders; government agencies; renewable energy industry leaders and policy makers; political leaders. Researchers and lecturers in architecture, building and architectural design science and engineering; urban ecologists and environmental engineers; energy engineers and scientists; academic staff in urban and regional planning, infrastructure planning, urban history, theory and criticism.
Table of Contents
Urban energy transition: an introduction Peter Droege
1 Principles and drivers
Solar City: reconnecting energy generation and use to the technical and social logic of solar power Hermann Scheer
Urbanization, increasing wealth and energy transitions: comparing experiences between the USA, Japan and rapidly developing Asia Pacific economies Peter J. Marcotullio and Niels B. Schulz Undoing atmospheric harm: civil action to shrink the carbon footprint John Byrne, Lado Kurdgelashvili and Kristen Hughes
Direct versus embodied energy: the need for urban lifestyle transitions Manfred Lenzen, Richard Wood and Barney Foran
Energy, development and sustainable monetary systems Shann Turnbull
2 Policy, practice and dynamics
Energy and urban environmental regimes Steve Hammer
Climate change and cities: the making of a climate friendly future Shobhakar Dhakal
City energy networking in Europe Marco Keiner, Arley Kim
Energy use and CO2 production in the urban passenger transport systems of 84 international cities: findings and policy implications Jeff Kenworthy
3 Aspects of technology: opportunities and applications
Storage systems for reliable future power supply networks Dirk Uwe Sauer
The Media Laboratory City Car: a new approach to sustainable mobility William J. Mitchell, Ryan Chin, and Andres Sevtsuk
Towards the intelligent grid: a review of the literature John Gardner and Peta Ashworth
Innovations in rural and peri-urban areas Nancy Wimmer
4 Transforming the built environment
Towards the renewable built environment Federico Butera
Counteracting urban heat islands in Japan Toshiaki Ichinose
Ecodesign and the transition of the built environment Ken Yeang
Financing the energy refurbishment of buildings Jan W. Bleyl
Sustainability on the urban scale: green urbanism – new models for urban growth and neighbourhoods Steffen Lehmann
5 International urban agendas
Barcelona and the power of solar ordinances: political will, capacity building and people’s participation Josep Puig
Reducing carbon emissions in London: from theory to practice Anthony R Day, Chris Dunham, PG Jones and L Hinojosa
Urban energy and carbon management in Leicester Peter Webber and Paul Fleming
Oxford’s carbon emissions reduction: plans and tools Rajat Gupta
Integrating energy in urban planning in Vietnam and Thailand Jessie L. Todoc
Sustainable energy systems and the urban poor: Nigeria, Brazil, the Philippines Joy Clancy, Olu Maduka, Feri Lumampao and Adriana Andrez
Energy planning in South African cities Leila Mohamed, Mark Borchers, Megan Euston-Brown
Household markets for ethanol – prospects for Ethiopia Erin Laurell Boyd
Lagos, Nigeria: Sustainable energy technologies for an emerging African mega-city Richard Ingwe
Freedom from fossil fuel and nuclear power: the scope for local solutions in the United States Tam Hunt
About the Author
Peter Droege
Peter Droege directs the Liechtenstein Institute for Strategic Development, the global advisory and research organization for the rapid transition to regenerative communities, cities, regions and infrastructure. Professor Droege serves also as President of Eurosolar, the European Association for Renewable Energy, and as General Chairman, World Council for Renewable Energy. A recipient of the European Solar Prize in Education, Peter Droege initiated the Chair for Sustainable Spatial Development at the University of Liechtenstein while holding a Conjoint Professorship at the Faculty of Engineering, School of Architecure and the Built Environment, University of Newcastle, Australia. An inaugural member of the Zayed Future Energy Prize jury and Expert Commissioner for Cities and Climate Change for the World Future Council he also served on the Steering Committee of the Urban Climate Change Research Network hosted at Columbia University's Goddard Institute for Space Studies and CUNY. He has taught and researched at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's School of Architecture and Planning, at Tokyo University as Endowed Chair in Urban Engineering at the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, and as Lend Lease Chair of Urban Design at the University of Sydney. Professor Droege has authored or edited numerous books, including Intelligent Environments (Elsevier 1997), Urban Energy Transition, 1st Edition: From Fossil Fuels to Renewable Power (Elsevier 2008), The Renewable City (Wiley 2006), 100% Renewable - Energy Autonomy in Action (Earthscan 2009 and Routledge 2014), Climate Design (ORO Editions 2010), Regenerative Region: Lake Constance Energy and Climate Atlas (oekom verlag 2014), co-editing Regenerative Räume (oekom verlag 2017).
