Urban DC Microgrid

Manuela SECHILARIU received the Dipl.Ing. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1986 from Institute Polytechnic Iasi, Romania, and the PhD degree in Electrical Engineering and Automatic in 1993 from Université d’Angers, France. Since 2013 she obtained the HDR degree in Electrical Engineering from Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France, the highest French academic title, and then the qualification required for Full Professor. The obtaining of HDR, accreditation to supervise research, confers official recognition of the high scientific level and capability to optimally manage a research strategy in a sufficiently wide scientific field (Smart Grid and Microgrids). From 1989 she was an Assistant Professor with Institute Polytechnic Iasi, Romania, and from 1994, she was an Associate Professor with Université d’Angers, France. In 2002, she joined the Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France.

Manuela SECHILARIU has over 20 years of research experience. Her first research topic focused on the modeling and simulation of static converters by Petri Nets which quickly led to the study of hybrid dynamical systems. Contributions were made to the definition, classification and optimal control of these systems. Since 2006 she has directed the research in the study of decentralized renewable electricity production, urban microgrids and energy management systems. She has delivered several invited lectures and has published more than 60 refereed scientific and technical papers in international journals and conferences, with over 350 citations (SCOPUS), on topics such as renewable energy systems, including microgrids, photovoltaic-powered systems, economic dispatch optimization, supervisory control, and Petri Nets and Stateflow modeling.

Her research has been funded by agencies and sponsors including the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research), ADEME (The French Environment and Energy Management Agency), FEDER (European Fund for Regional Economic Development), and CRP (Picardie Regional Council). She has managed several national research projects and industrial research contracts.

She is a member of several professional bodies and academic boards, including the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), the French Research Group GDR SEEDS (Electric Power Systems in their Corporate Social Dimension), and the 63rd section of the French National Council of Universities. Manuela SECHILARIU has reviewed projects of various scientific national research organizations (French and Czech) and articles for many international journals (active reviewer for several IEEE Transactions and Elsevier Journals) and conferences. She has directed and co-supervised many dozens of Ms.Eng. and PhD theses dissertations. She has participated in many academic councils and committees either as a member or as a deputy member of the selection committee for candidates for Associate Professor position. During last ten academic years she served as director of Dipl.Ing. degree major “Systems and networks for built environment” and then as member of PhD School board.

Manuela SECHILARIU’s broad research interests focus on the power and energy systems, smart grid, microgrids, distributed generation, photovoltaic-powered systems, energy management, optimization, intelligent control, and Petri Nets modeling.