Urban DC Microgrid
1st Edition
Intelligent Control and Power Flow Optimization
Description
Urban DC Microgrid: Intelligent Control and Power Flow Optimization focuses on microgrids for urban areas, particularly associated with building-integrated photovoltaic and renewable sources. This book describes the most important problems of DC microgrid application, with grid-connected and off-grid operating modes, aiming to supply DC building distribution networks.
The book considers direct current (DC) microgrid to supply DC building distribution networks for positive energy buildings; dynamic interactions with the utility grid based on communication with the smart grid; supervisory control systems; and energy management. The global power system is exposed and the DC microgrid system is presented and analyzed with results and discussion, highlighting both the advantages and limitations of the concept. Coverage at the system level of microgrid control as well as the various technical aspects of the power system components make this a book interesting to academic researchers, industrial energy researchers, electrical power and power system professionals.
Key Features
- Provides a strong overview of microgrid modelling
- Describes the most important problems of DC microgrid application, with grid-connected and off-grid operating modes, aiming to supply DC building distribution networks
- Offers experimental problem examples and results
- Includes supervisory control and energy management
Readership
For graduate students and researchers in universities and research institutes for corporate engineers and employees who are working on and/or interested in microgrids. Also for university undergraduate students and people who are interested in high-level technology science and engineering of renewable energy sources.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Connecting and Integrating Variable Renewable Electricity in Utility Grid
- 1. Smart Grid—Solution for Traditional Utility Grid Issues
- 2. Microgrids
- 3. Urban Direct Current Microgrid
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 2. Photovoltaic Source Modeling and Control
- 1. Photovoltaic Source Modeling
- 2. Maximum Power Point Tracking
- 3. Photovoltaic-Constrained Production Control
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Backup Power Resources for Microgrid
- 1. Different Backup Resources for Different Operating Modes
- 2. Lead-Acid Storage Resource
- 3. Diesel Generators
- 4. Utility Grid Connection
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Direct Current Microgrid Power Modeling and Control
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Functions of the Power System Control
- 3. Direct Current Microgrid Power System Modeling Considering Constraints
- 4. Direct Current Microgrid Power System Control
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 5. Direct Current Microgrid Supervisory System Design
- 1. Multilayer Supervisory Design Overview
- 2. Human-Machine Interface
- 3. Prediction Layer
- 4. Energy Management Layer
- 5. Operation Layer
- 6. Evaluation of the Supervisory System by Simulation
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter 6. Experimental Evaluation of Urban Direct Current Microgrid
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Considerations on Multilayer Supervisory Communication
- 3. Considerations on Power Control Algorithms Implementation
- 4. Direct Current Microgrid Operating in Grid-Connected Mode
- 5. Direct Current Microgrid Operating in Off-Grid Mode
- 6. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128037874
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128037362
About the Author
Manuela Sechilariu
Manuela SECHILARIU received the Dipl.Ing. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1986 from Institute Polytechnic Iasi, Romania, and the PhD degree in Electrical Engineering and Automatic in 1993 from Université d’Angers, France. Since 2013 she obtained the HDR degree in Electrical Engineering from Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France, the highest French academic title, and then the qualification required for Full Professor. The obtaining of HDR, accreditation to supervise research, confers official recognition of the high scientific level and capability to optimally manage a research strategy in a sufficiently wide scientific field (Smart Grid and Microgrids). From 1989 she was an Assistant Professor with Institute Polytechnic Iasi, Romania, and from 1994, she was an Associate Professor with Université d’Angers, France. In 2002, she joined the Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France.
Manuela SECHILARIU has over 20 years of research experience. Her first research topic focused on the modeling and simulation of static converters by Petri Nets which quickly led to the study of hybrid dynamical systems. Contributions were made to the definition, classification and optimal control of these systems. Since 2006 she has directed the research in the study of decentralized renewable electricity production, urban microgrids and energy management systems. She has delivered several invited lectures and has published more than 60 refereed scientific and technical papers in international journals and conferences, with over 350 citations (SCOPUS), on topics such as renewable energy systems, including microgrids, photovoltaic-powered systems, economic dispatch optimization, supervisory control, and Petri Nets and Stateflow modeling.
Her research has been funded by agencies and sponsors including the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research), ADEME (The French Environment and Energy Management Agency), FEDER (European Fund for Regional Economic Development), and CRP (Picardie Regional Council). She has managed several national research projects and industrial research contracts.
She is a member of several professional bodies and academic boards, including the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), the French Research Group GDR SEEDS (Electric Power Systems in their Corporate Social Dimension), and the 63rd section of the French National Council of Universities. Manuela SECHILARIU has reviewed projects of various scientific national research organizations (French and Czech) and articles for many international journals (active reviewer for several IEEE Transactions and Elsevier Journals) and conferences. She has directed and co-supervised many dozens of Ms.Eng. and PhD theses dissertations. She has participated in many academic councils and committees either as a member or as a deputy member of the selection committee for candidates for Associate Professor position. During last ten academic years she served as director of Dipl.Ing. degree major “Systems and networks for built environment” and then as member of PhD School board.
Manuela SECHILARIU’s broad research interests focus on the power and energy systems, smart grid, microgrids, distributed generation, photovoltaic-powered systems, energy management, optimization, intelligent control, and Petri Nets modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sorbonne Universités - Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France
Fabrice Locment
Fabrice LOCMENT received the Dipl.Ing. degree in Electrical Engineering from Polytech Lille, Ecole polytechnique universitaire de Lille, France, in 2003, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Université des Sciences et Technologies de Lille, France, in 2003 and 2006, respectively. Since 2008, he has been an Associate Professor with the Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France. Since December 2015 he obtained the HDR degree in Electrical Engineering from Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France, the highest French academic title. The obtaining of HDR, accreditation to supervise research, confers official recognition of the high scientific level and capability to optimally manage a research strategy in a sufficiently wide scientific field.
His current research interests include designing, modeling, and control of electrical systems, particularly photovoltaic and wind turbine. He published more than 50 refereed scientific and technical papers in international journals and conferences, with over 450 citations (SCOPUS) on topics such as renewable energy systems, including microgrids, photovoltaic and wind powered systems, maximum power point tracking, and energetic macroscopic representation modeling.
Fabrice LOCMENT was involved in several national research projects funded by agencies and sponsors including the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research), ADEME (The French Environment and Energy Management Agency), FEDER (European Fund for Regional Economic Development), and CRP (Picardie Regional Council).
Fabrice LOCMENT has reviewed projects of various scientific French national research organizations and articles for many international journals and conferences. He has directed and co-supervised many dozens of Ms.Eng. and PhD theses dissertations. He has participated in many academic councils and department committees. During last academic years he served as director of Dipl.Ing. degree major “Integrated Technical Systems”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sorbonne Universités - Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France