Uranium and Nuclear Energy: 1982
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium Held by the Uranium Institute, London, 1 — 3 September, 1982
Description
Uranium and Nuclear Energy: 1982 compiles and summarizes papers presented at the Seventh International Symposium by The Uranium Institute held in London on September 1-3, 1982.
This book consists of six main topics: nuclear power and energy policy, uranium supply and demand, nuclear power economics and finance, market stability, government policy including non-proliferation, and communications with the public. This compilation specifically discusses Japan's energy strategy and significance of nuclear energy; electrification, economic growth and uranium power; and uranium equation in 1982. The utility procurement policies in the USA, nuclear power for the oil-exporting countries, and past attempts to stabilize other commodity markets are also elaborated. This text likewise covers nuclear energy in the twilight of the oil era and public knowledge of nuclear power.
This publication is suitable for economists, chemists, geologists, and researchers interested in uranium and nuclear energy.
Table of Contents
Part One Nuclear Power and Energy Policy
Chairman and Authors
Electrification, Economic Growth and Uranium Power
Japan's Energy Strategy and the Significance of Nuclear Energy
Taiwan: Nuclear Power Generation in a Newly Industrialized Country
Discussion
Part Two Uranium Supply and Demand
Chairman and Authors
The Uranium Equation in 1982
Impact of the Current Supply/Demand and Price Situation on Uranium Exploration: Consequences and Future Trends
Uranium Production Cost Structures
Uranium in Gabon
Uranium in Brazil
The Merchant Uranium Market and its Effect on Price
Utility Procurement Policies in the USA
Part Three Nuclear Power Economics and Finance
Chairman and Authors
The French Experience
Nuclear Power for the Oil-Exporting Countries
Finance and the Nuclear Industry
Part Four Market Stability
Chairman and Authors
Uranium: An Uncertain Market
Past Attempts to Stabilize Other Commodity Markets
Can Market Stability be Improved? Government and Export Contract Approvals
A Producer's Viewpoint
A Consumer's Viewpoint
Discussion
Part Five Government Policy Including Non-Proliferation
Chairman and Authors
Nuclear Energy in the Twilight of the Oil Era
Non-Proliferation and Related Issues: A Review of Developments Over the Past Year
Discussion
Part Six Communications with the Public
Chairman and Authors
Public Knowledge of Nuclear Power: Fact and Myth
The Formation of Public Attitudes to Nuclear Power
The Role of the American Media in Covering Nuclear Power: Where is the Balance?
Communication with the Public: A Journalist's Point of View
Discussion
Part Seven Chairman's Closing Remarks and Banquet Address
Speakers
Chairman's Closing Remarks
Banquet Address
Participants in the Symposium
