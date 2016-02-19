Uranium and Nuclear Energy: 1982 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408221603, 9781483163376

Uranium and Nuclear Energy: 1982

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium Held by the Uranium Institute, London, 1 — 3 September, 1982

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483163376
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th February 1983
Page Count: 350
Description

Uranium and Nuclear Energy: 1982 compiles and summarizes papers presented at the Seventh International Symposium by The Uranium Institute held in London on September 1-3, 1982.

This book consists of six main topics: nuclear power and energy policy, uranium supply and demand, nuclear power economics and finance, market stability, government policy including non-proliferation, and communications with the public. This compilation specifically discusses Japan's energy strategy and significance of nuclear energy; electrification, economic growth and uranium power; and uranium equation in 1982. The utility procurement policies in the USA, nuclear power for the oil-exporting countries, and past attempts to stabilize other commodity markets are also elaborated. This text likewise covers nuclear energy in the twilight of the oil era and public knowledge of nuclear power.

This publication is suitable for economists, chemists, geologists, and researchers interested in uranium and nuclear energy.

Table of Contents


The Uranium Institute

Members

Officers and Council

Editors' Note

Part One Nuclear Power and Energy Policy

Chairman and Authors

Electrification, Economic Growth and Uranium Power

Japan's Energy Strategy and the Significance of Nuclear Energy

Taiwan: Nuclear Power Generation in a Newly Industrialized Country

Discussion

Part Two Uranium Supply and Demand

Chairman and Authors

The Uranium Equation in 1982

Impact of the Current Supply/Demand and Price Situation on Uranium Exploration: Consequences and Future Trends

Uranium Production Cost Structures

Uranium in Gabon

Uranium in Brazil

The Merchant Uranium Market and its Effect on Price

Utility Procurement Policies in the USA

Part Three Nuclear Power Economics and Finance

Chairman and Authors

The French Experience

Nuclear Power for the Oil-Exporting Countries

Finance and the Nuclear Industry

Part Four Market Stability

Chairman and Authors

Uranium: An Uncertain Market

Past Attempts to Stabilize Other Commodity Markets

Can Market Stability be Improved? Government and Export Contract Approvals

A Producer's Viewpoint

A Consumer's Viewpoint

Discussion

Part Five Government Policy Including Non-Proliferation

Chairman and Authors

Nuclear Energy in the Twilight of the Oil Era

Non-Proliferation and Related Issues: A Review of Developments Over the Past Year

Discussion

Part Six Communications with the Public

Chairman and Authors

Public Knowledge of Nuclear Power: Fact and Myth

The Formation of Public Attitudes to Nuclear Power

The Role of the American Media in Covering Nuclear Power: Where is the Balance?

Communication with the Public: A Journalist's Point of View

Discussion

Part Seven Chairman's Closing Remarks and Banquet Address

Speakers

Chairman's Closing Remarks

Banquet Address

Participants in the Symposium

About the Author

Sam Stuart

