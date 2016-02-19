Uranium and Nuclear Energy: 1982 compiles and summarizes papers presented at the Seventh International Symposium by The Uranium Institute held in London on September 1-3, 1982.

This book consists of six main topics: nuclear power and energy policy, uranium supply and demand, nuclear power economics and finance, market stability, government policy including non-proliferation, and communications with the public. This compilation specifically discusses Japan's energy strategy and significance of nuclear energy; electrification, economic growth and uranium power; and uranium equation in 1982. The utility procurement policies in the USA, nuclear power for the oil-exporting countries, and past attempts to stabilize other commodity markets are also elaborated. This text likewise covers nuclear energy in the twilight of the oil era and public knowledge of nuclear power.

This publication is suitable for economists, chemists, geologists, and researchers interested in uranium and nuclear energy.