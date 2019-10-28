Updates in Implants for Foot and Ankle Surgery: 35 Years of Clinical Perspectives,An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 36-4

This special issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicnie and Surgery will harken back to the series inaugural issue and cover the topic of Implants. The issue will be guest edited by Dr. Meagan Jennings, who has gathered a group of all female authors to contribute to this volume. This issue will feature a special article on women in podiatry and medicine, as well as on: Materials, Internal braces, Suture Button fixation, Amnion applications, first MTPJ options, TAR options, Orthobiologics, Infection protocols, and Skin grafts, among others.