Updates in Implants for Foot and Ankle Surgery: 35 Years of Clinical Perspectives,An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709286

Updates in Implants for Foot and Ankle Surgery: 35 Years of Clinical Perspectives,An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Editors: Meagan Jennings
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709286
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This special issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicnie and Surgery will harken back to the series inaugural issue and cover the topic of Implants. The issue will be guest edited by Dr. Meagan Jennings, who has gathered a group of all female authors to contribute to this volume. This issue will feature a special article on women in podiatry and medicine, as well as on: Materials, Internal braces, Suture Button fixation, Amnion applications, first MTPJ options, TAR options, Orthobiologics, Infection protocols, and Skin grafts, among others. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323709286

About the Editors

Meagan Jennings Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.