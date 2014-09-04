Updates in HIV and AIDS: Part I, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Saag
eBook ISBN: 9780323323284
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323277
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
This first part of a 2-part issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Michael S. Saag, MD and Henry Masur, MD, is devoted to HIV/AIDS. This issue will cover global epidemiology; testing, staging, and evaluation; linkage to care, retention in care; antiretroviral therapy: current drugs, when to start, what to start, failure; update on opportunistic infections; HIV co-morbidities; and co-infection Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 4th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323284
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323277
Michael Saag Author
Director, UAB Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
