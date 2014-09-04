Updates in HIV and AIDS: Part I, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323277, 9780323323284

Updates in HIV and AIDS: Part I, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Saag
eBook ISBN: 9780323323284
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323277
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This first part of a 2-part issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Michael S. Saag, MD and Henry Masur, MD, is devoted to HIV/AIDS. This issue will cover global epidemiology; testing, staging, and evaluation; linkage to care, retention in care; antiretroviral therapy: current drugs, when to start, what to start, failure; update on opportunistic infections; HIV co-morbidities; and co-infection Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323284
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323277

About the Authors

Michael Saag Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, UAB Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.