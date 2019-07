Updates in Cardiac MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

Cardiac MR is explored in this important issue in MRI Clinics of North America. Articles will include: MR physics in practice; Ventricular mechanics: Techniques and applications; MR safety issues particular to women; Novel MR applications for evaluation of pericardial diseases; 4D flow applications for aortic diseases; T1 mapping: technique and applications; ARVD: An updated imaging approach; Imaging the metabolic syndrome; Coronary MRA: how to optimize image quality; Prognostic role of MRI in nonischemic myocardial disease; MRI for valvular imaging; MRI for adult congenital heart disease assessment; Cardiac MRI applications for cancer patients; Applications of PET-MRI for cardiovascular disease; Rings and slings, and more.