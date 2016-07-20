Update on Spine Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476874, 9780323477062

Update on Spine Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mario Muto
eBook ISBN: 9780323477062
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th July 2016
Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Spine, and is edited by Dr. Mario Muto. Articles will include: Diagnostic Approach to Pediatric Spin Pathology; Neuroimaging of Scoliosis and Sagittal Balance; Neuroimaging of the Degenerative Spine; Neuroimaging of Spinal Instability; Neuroimaging of the Traumatic Spine; Neuroimaging of Spine Infections; Neuroimaging of the Post Operative Spine; Neuroimaging of Spinal Canal Stenosis; Neuroimaging of Spinal Tumors, and more!

Mario Muto Author

Department of Neuroradiology AORN Cardarelli Via A. Cardarelli No. 9 80131 Naples Italy

