Update on Spine Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3
1st Edition
Authors: Mario Muto
eBook ISBN: 9780323477062
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th July 2016
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Spine, and is edited by Dr. Mario Muto. Articles will include: Diagnostic Approach to Pediatric Spin Pathology; Neuroimaging of Scoliosis and Sagittal Balance; Neuroimaging of the Degenerative Spine; Neuroimaging of Spinal Instability; Neuroimaging of the Traumatic Spine; Neuroimaging of Spine Infections; Neuroimaging of the Post Operative Spine; Neuroimaging of Spinal Canal Stenosis; Neuroimaging of Spinal Tumors, and more!
About the Authors
Mario Muto Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroradiology AORN Cardarelli Via A. Cardarelli No. 9 80131 Naples Italy
