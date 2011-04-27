Update on Esthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry for Modern Dental Practice, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 55-2
1st Edition
A comprehensive and important issue devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of the most common esthetic needs! Topics will include overcrowding in the esthetic zone, tooth whitening, minimum thickness anterior indirect porcelain restorations, major esthetic and occlusal changes via direct composite restoration, adhesives and cements for use with modern esthetic restoration, multi-restorative treatment with all ceramic, congenitally missing lateral incisors, diastemata closure, use of direct composite to correct malposition, malformation, and color change, digital photography as an adjunct to diagnosis and lab communication, soft and hard tissue management using lasers in esthetic restoration, esthetic and functional considerations in restoring endodontically treated teeth with post and core, and much more!
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 27th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704354
John Calamia Author
Dr Calamia has taught restorative dentistry and dental material science at NYU Dental Center for 27 years and is recognized both nationally and internationally as co-developer of Etched Porcelain Laminate Veneer Technology. Dr Calamia’s research, articles, and presentations on porcelain etching and silane coupling agents led to his placement of the earliest recorded Etched Bonded Porcelain Veneers in October of 1982 and these restorations are still successful 25 years later. He is very active in research, teaching, and private practice and he describes this combination as the perfect marriage within the profession.
Dr Calamia has been a member of AACD since 2000, and was a member of the AACD Board of Directors, University Member from April 2003 to May 2007. During these two consecutive terms he served on numerous committees and had great interest in International Membership in AACD and the AACD University Advisory Council. Serving as the Chairman of the latter from 2004-2006 he oversaw the growth in this council to 44 schools. He currently is a volunteer on four AACD committees, (International Relations, University Relations, Credentialing, and Vice Chair, Protecting the Credential).Dr Calamia has been a member of the American Dental Association since 1979 and is a member of the American and International Associations of Dental Research. He has attained Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry and American College of Dentists. With over forty scientific articles published and more than one hundred presentations in the US as well as 15 foreign countries, Dr. Calamia is a recognized expert in Etched Porcelain Veneer Restorations and Esthetic Dentistry.
Professor and Director of Aesthetic Dentistry for the Department of Cariology and Comprehensive Care, New York University College of Dentistry, New York City, NY, USA
Mark Wolff Author
Mark S. Wolff is Professor and Chair of the Department of Cariology and Comprehensive Care at the NY University College of Dentistry.
Dr. Wolff holds a DDS degree, a PhD in Oral Biology and Pathology, and a general practice residency certificate, all from Stony Brook University. He also completed an externship in periodontics at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Northport, New York. Prior to joining NYU, Dr. Wolff implemented major educational and patient care innovations during 24 years as a faculty member and administrator at Stony Brook, including a first-year operative dentistry curriculum, a senior general practice training program, and a joint PhD/postdoctoral certificate program combining clinical and didactic training in general dentistry and diagnostic science. Dr. Wolff’s appointments at Stony Brook included Professor of General Dentistry and of Oral Biology and Pathology; Director of Operative Dentistry; and Associate Dean for Information Technology and Special Projects.
Dean, Clinical Affairs and Chair, Department of Cariology and Comprehensive Care, NYU College of Dentistry, New York, USA
Richard Trushkowsky Author
Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Cariology and Comprehensive Care, Associate Program Director of Esthetic Dentistry and Co-Program Director for Interdisciplinary Dentistry, New York University College of Dentistry, New York, NY