Update on Esthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry for Modern Dental Practice, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 55-2

Dr Calamia has taught restorative dentistry and dental material science at NYU Dental Center for 27 years and is recognized both nationally and internationally as co-developer of Etched Porcelain Laminate Veneer Technology. Dr Calamia’s research, articles, and presentations on porcelain etching and silane coupling agents led to his placement of the earliest recorded Etched Bonded Porcelain Veneers in October of 1982 and these restorations are still successful 25 years later. He is very active in research, teaching, and private practice and he describes this combination as the perfect marriage within the profession.

Dr Calamia has been a member of AACD since 2000, and was a member of the AACD Board of Directors, University Member from April 2003 to May 2007. During these two consecutive terms he served on numerous committees and had great interest in International Membership in AACD and the AACD University Advisory Council. Serving as the Chairman of the latter from 2004-2006 he oversaw the growth in this council to 44 schools. He currently is a volunteer on four AACD committees, (International Relations, University Relations, Credentialing, and Vice Chair, Protecting the Credential).Dr Calamia has been a member of the American Dental Association since 1979 and is a member of the American and International Associations of Dental Research. He has attained Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry and American College of Dentists. With over forty scientific articles published and more than one hundred presentations in the US as well as 15 foreign countries, Dr. Calamia is a recognized expert in Etched Porcelain Veneer Restorations and Esthetic Dentistry.