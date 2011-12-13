Update in Childhood and Adolescent Obesity, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 58-6

Drs. Vos and Barlow have assembled an impressive list of authors to provide a very comprehensive review of the current status and challenges facing the treatment of pediatric obesity. The issue begins with a look at the prevalence and etiology of childhood obesity. Next, comorbidities are discussed, such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, NAFLD, sleep, and psychologic complications. The remainder of the issue focuses on prevention and therapies, including portion size, increased consumption of vegetables, the role of sugar in obesity, the effect of artificial sweetners, the role of dietary fats, physical activity and obesity, and the effect of social media, texting, or any “screen time” on obesity. The issue concludes with an important article devoted to policies to support the prevention of obesity.