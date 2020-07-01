Up and Running with AutoCAD 2021
1st Edition
2D and 3D Drawing, Design and Modeling
Description
Get "Up and Running" with AutoCAD using Gindis’ combination of step-by-step instruction, examples, and insightful explanations. The emphasis from the beginning is on core concepts and practical application of AutoCAD in engineering, architecture, and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written with the user in mind by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor based on what works in the industry and the classroom.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand, basic concepts
- Teaches the essentials of operating AutoCAD first, immediately building student confidence
- Documents commands with step-by-step explanations, including what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds
- Includes new exercises and projects for the AutoCAD 2021 version
- Combines 2D and 3D content in one affordable volume
Readership
Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers
Table of Contents
1. AutoCAD Fundamentals - Part I
2. AutoCAD Fundamentals - Part II
Spotlight On: Architecture
3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering
5. Hatch Patterns
6. Dimensions
Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge
8. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays
Spotlight On: Interior Design
9. Basic Printing and Output
10. Advanced Output - Paper Space
Spotlight On: Civil Engineering
11. Advanced Linework
12. Advanced Layers
Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering
13. Advanced Dimensions
14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
Spotlight On: Chemical Engineering
15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
16. Importing and Exporting Data
Spotlight On: Biomedical Engineering
17. External References (Xrefs)
18. Attributes
Spotlight On: Drafting, CAD Management, Teaching, and Consulting
19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
20. Isometric Drawing
21. 3D Basics
22. Object Manipulation
23. Boolean Operations and Primitives
24. Solid Modeling
25. Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges
26. Surfaces and Meshes
27. Slicing, Sectioning, Layouts, and Vports
28. Advanced UCS, Views, Text, and Dimensions in 3D
29. Dview, Camera, Walk and Fly, Path Animation
Appendix
A. Additional Information on AutoCAD
B. Other CAD Software, Design and Analysis Tools, and Concepts
C. File Extensions
D. Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns
E. Principles of CAD Management
F. AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools
G. PC Hardware, Printers/Plotters, Networks, and the Cloud
H. What Are Kernels?
I. Lighting, Rendering, Effects, and Animation
J. 3D Printing
K. AutoCAD Certification Exams
L. AutoCAD Employment
M. AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs
N. The Future of AutoCAD
About the Author
Elliot J. Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design
Robert C. Kaebisch
Robert Kaebisch is a professional licensed architect and instructor in the Construction Sciences Group: Architectural/Structural Engineering Technician Program at Gateway Technical College. He teaches a variety of courses including and related to: architecture, construction, residential design and code, commercial design and code, mechanical systems, conflict resolution in construction and building inspections. He teaches a variety of different software in those courses including AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and MS-Office products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Construction Sciences - Architecture/Structural, Gateway Technical College, Sturtevant, WI, USA