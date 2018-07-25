Up and Running with AutoCAD 2019
1st Edition
2D Drafting and Design
Description
Up and Running with AutoCAD 2019: 2D Drafting and Design focuses on 2D drafting and design, making it more appropriate for a one-semester course. The book provides step-by-step instruction, examples and insightful explanations. From the beginning, the book emphasizes core concepts and the practical application of AutoCAD in engineering, architecture and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written with the user in mind by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor based on what works in the industry and the classroom.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand, basic concepts
- Teaches the essentials of operating AutoCAD first, immediately building student confidence
- Documents commands in a step-by-step explanation, including what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds
- Includes new exercises and projects for the AutoCAD 2019 version
- Offers online bonus content on AutoCAD 3D basics
Readership
Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs
Table of Contents
1. AutoCAD Fundamentals - Part I
2. AutoCAD Fundamentals - Part II
SPOTLIGHT ON: ARCHITECTURE
3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
SPOTLIGHT ON: MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
5. Hatch Patterns
6. Dimensions
SPOTLIGHT ON: ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge CHAPTER 8 Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays
SPOTLIGHT ON: INTERIOR DESIGN
9. Basic Printing and Output
10. Advanced Output - Paper Space
SPOTLIGHT ON: CIVIL ENGINEERING
11. Advanced Linework CHAPTER 12 Advanced Layers
SPOTLIGHT ON: AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
13. Advanced Dimensions
14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
SPOTLIGHT ON: CHEMICAL ENGINEERING
15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
16. Importing and Exporting Data
SPOTLIGHT ON: BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING
17. External References (Xrefs)
18. Attributes
SPOTLIGHT ON: DRAFTING, CAD MANAGEMENT, TEACHING AND CONSULTING
19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
20. Isometric Drawing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 25th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128166239
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164402
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design
Robert Kaebisch
Robert Kaebisch is a professional licensed architect and instructor in the Construction Sciences Group: Architectural/Structural Engineering Technician Program at Gateway Technical College. He teaches a variety of courses including and related to: architecture, construction, residential design and code, commercial design and code, mechanical systems, conflict resolution in construction and building inspections. He teaches a variety of different software in those courses including AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and MS-Office products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Construction Sciences - Architecture/Structural, Gateway Technical College, Sturtevant, WI, USA