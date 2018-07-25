Up and Running with AutoCAD 2019 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164402, 9780128166239

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2019

1st Edition

2D Drafting and Design

Authors: Elliot Gindis Robert Kaebisch
eBook ISBN: 9780128166239
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th July 2018
Page Count: 614
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
111.77
95.00
69.95
59.46
60.95
51.81
79.95
67.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
79.95
67.96
60.95
51.81
69.95
59.46
111.77
95.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2019: 2D Drafting and Design focuses on 2D drafting and design, making it more appropriate for a one-semester course. The book provides step-by-step instruction, examples and insightful explanations. From the beginning, the book emphasizes core concepts and the practical application of AutoCAD in engineering, architecture and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written with the user in mind by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor based on what works in the industry and the classroom.

Key Features

  • Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand, basic concepts
  • Teaches the essentials of operating AutoCAD first, immediately building student confidence
  • Documents commands in a step-by-step explanation, including what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds
  • Includes new exercises and projects for the AutoCAD 2019 version
  • Offers online bonus content on AutoCAD 3D basics

Readership

Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs

Table of Contents

1. AutoCAD Fundamentals - Part I
2. AutoCAD Fundamentals - Part II

SPOTLIGHT ON: ARCHITECTURE
3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style

SPOTLIGHT ON: MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
5. Hatch Patterns
6. Dimensions

SPOTLIGHT ON: ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge CHAPTER 8 Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays

SPOTLIGHT ON: INTERIOR DESIGN
9. Basic Printing and Output
10. Advanced Output - Paper Space

SPOTLIGHT ON: CIVIL ENGINEERING
11. Advanced Linework CHAPTER 12 Advanced Layers

SPOTLIGHT ON: AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
13. Advanced Dimensions
14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools

SPOTLIGHT ON: CHEMICAL ENGINEERING
15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
16. Importing and Exporting Data

SPOTLIGHT ON: BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING
17. External References (Xrefs)
18. Attributes

SPOTLIGHT ON: DRAFTING, CAD MANAGEMENT, TEACHING AND CONSULTING
19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
20. Isometric Drawing

Details

No. of pages:
614
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128166239
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164402

About the Author

Elliot Gindis

Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design

Robert Kaebisch

Robert Kaebisch is a professional licensed architect and instructor in the Construction Sciences Group: Architectural/Structural Engineering Technician Program at Gateway Technical College. He teaches a variety of courses including and related to: architecture, construction, residential design and code, commercial design and code, mechanical systems, conflict resolution in construction and building inspections. He teaches a variety of different software in those courses including AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and MS-Office products.

Affiliations and Expertise

Construction Sciences - Architecture/Structural, Gateway Technical College, Sturtevant, WI, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.