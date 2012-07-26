Up and Running with AutoCAD 2013
2nd Edition
2D Drawing and Modeling
Up and Running with Autocad® 2013 started out as a set of classroom notes that outlined, in an easy to understand manner, exactly how AutoCAD is used and applied, in contrast to theoretical musings or clinical descriptions of the commands as found in other books. This book attempts to use experience and top-level knowledge to sort out what is important and what is secondary, and to explain the essentials in plain language. This volume comprises 20 chapters, beginning with the AutoCAD fundamentals. The following chapters then focus on layers, colors, linetypes, and properties; text, Mtext, editing, and style; and hatch patterns; dimensions; blocks, Wblocks, dynamic blocks, groups, and purge. Other chapters cover polar, rectangular, and path arrays; basic printing and output; advanced linework; options, shortcuts, CUI, design center, and express tools; advanced design and file management tools; advanced output and pen settings; and isometric drawing. Each chapter in the book ends with a summary and some review questions to aid the reader in retaining essential concepts. This book will be of interest to engineers, architects, and industrial designers.
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Preface
LEVEL 1: Chapters 1–10
Chapter 1. AutoCAD Fundamentals
Learning Objectives
1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands
1.2 The AutoCAD Environment
1.3 Interacting with AutoCAD
1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands
1.5 View Objects
1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands
1.7 Selection Methods
1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 1
1.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 2
1.10 Osnap Drafting Settings
Summary
Chapter 2. AutoCAD Fundamentals
Learning Objectives
2.1 Grips
2.2 Units and Scale
2.3 Snap and Grid
2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System
2.5 Geometric Data Entry
2.6 Inquiry Commands
2.7 Additional Drafting Commands
Summary
Chapter 3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
Learning Objectives
3.1 Introduction to Layers
3.2 Introduction to Linetypes
3.3 Introduction to Properties
3.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Spotlight On: Architecture
Chapter 4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
Learning Objectives
4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext
4.2 Text
4.3 Mtext
4.4 Style
4.5 Spell Check
4.6 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Tips
Chapter 5. Hatch Patterns
Learning Objectives
5.1 Introduction to Hatch
5.2 Hatch Procedures
5.3 Working with Hatch Patterns
5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill
5.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 6. Dimensions
Learning Objectives
6.1 Introduction to Dimensions
6.2 Types of Dimensions
6.3 Editing Dimensions
6.4 Customizing Dimensions
6.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering
Chapter 7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge
Learning Objectives
7.1 Introduction to Blocks
7.2 Insert
7.3 Purge
7.4 Wblocks
7.5 Dynamic Blocks
7.6 Groups
Summary
Chapter 8. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays
Learning Objectives
8.1 Polar Array
8.2 Rectangular Array
8.3 Path Array
8.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device
Summary
Chapter 9. Basic Printing and Output
Learning Objectives
9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting
9.2 The Essentials
9.3 The Plot Dialog Box
9.4 Page Setup Manager
Summary
Spotlight On: Interior Design
Chapter 10. Advanced Output—Paper Space
Learning Objectives
10.1 Introduction to Paper Space
10.2 Paper Space Concepts
Summary
Level 1. Answers to Review Questions
LEVEL 2: Chapters 11–20
Chapter 11. Advanced Linework
Learning Objectives
11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework
11.2 Pline (Polyline)
11.3 Xline (Construction Line)
11.4 Ray
11.5 Spline
11.6 Mline (Multiline)
11.7 Sketch
11.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 12. Advanced Layers
Learning Objectives
12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers
12.2 Script Files
12.3 Layer State Manager
12.4 Layer Filtering
12.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 13. Advanced Dimensions
Learning Objectives
13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions
13.2 Dimension Style Manager
13.3 Introduction to Constraints
13.4 Geometric Constraints
13.5 Dimensional Constraints
13.6 Dimension-Driven Design
13.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
Chapter 14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
Learning Objectives
14.1 Options
14.2 Shortcuts
14.3 Customize User Interface
14.4 Design Center
14.5 Express Tools
14.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
Learning Objectives
15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools
15.2 Align
15.3 Audit and Recover
15.4 Blend
15.5 Break and Join
15.6 Cad Standards
15.7 Calculator
15.8 Defpoints
15.9 Divide and Point Style
15.10 Donut
15.11 Draw Order
15.12 eTransmit
15.13 Filter
15.14 Hyperlink
15.15 Lengthen
15.16 Object Tracking (OTRACK)
15.17 Overkill
15.18 Point and Node
15.19 Publish
15.20 Raster
15.21 Revcloud
15.22 Sheet Sets
15.23 Selection Methods
15.24 Stretch
15.25 System Variables
15.26 Tables
15.27 Tool Palette
15.28 UCS and Crosshair Rotation
15.29 Window Tiling
15.30 Wipeout
15.31 Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 16. Importing and Exporting Data
Learning Objectives
16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data
16.2 Importing and Exporting to and from MS Office Applications
16.3 Screen Shots
16.4 JPG
16.5 PDFs
16.6 Other Cad Software
16.7 Exporting and the Save as Feature
16.8 Inserting and OLE
16.9 Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering
Chapter 17. External References (Xrefs)
Learning Objectives
17.1 Introduction to Xrefs
17.2 Using Xrefs
17.3 Layers in Xrefs
17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs
17.5 Multiple Xrefs
17.6 Ribbon and Xrefs
17.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 18. Attributes
Learning Objectives
18.1 Introduction to Attributes
18.2 Creating the Design
18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions
18.4 Creating the Attribute Block
18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing
18.6 Attribute Extraction
18.7 Invisible Attributes
18.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
Learning Objectives
19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings
19.2 Setting Standards
19.3 The CTB File
19.4 Additional CTB File Features
19.5 The LWT Option
19.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Civil Engineering
Chapter 20. Isometric Drawing
Learning Objectives
20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective
20.2 Basic Technique
20.3 Ellipses in isometric Drawing
20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing
20.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Level 2. Answers to Review Questions
APPENDIX A: Additional Information on AutoCAD
Who Makes AutoCAD?
What Is AutoCAD Lt?
How Is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does It Cost?
Are There Significant Differences between AutoCAD Releases?
Is There an AutoCAD for the Mac?
A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCAD
AutoCAD Releases
Major Autodesk Products
AutoCAD-Related Websites
APPENDIX B: Other CAD Software and Design and Analysis Tools and Concepts
MicroStation
ArchiCAD
TurboCAD
Other Design Software
CATIA
NX
Pro/Engineer
Solidworks
Inventor
IronCAD
Solid Edge
NASTRAN
ANSYS
ALGOR
Fluent
APPENDIX C: File Extensions
AutoCAD Primary Extensions
AutoCAD Secondary Extensions
Miscellaneous Software Extensions
APPENDIX D: Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns
Linetype Definitions (Basic)
Linetypes (String Complex and Shape Complex)
Hatch Pattern Definitions (Basic)
APPENDIX E: Principles of CAD Management
Part 1. Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCAD
Part 2. Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD
Part 3. Maintain an Office cad Standard
Part 4. Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager
Part 5. Stay Current and Competent
APPENDIX F: PC Hardware, Printers and Plotters, and Networks
Pc Hardware
Printers and Plotters
Networks
APPENDIX G: AutoCAD Certification Exams
APPENDIX H: AutoCAD Employment
APPENDIX I: AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs
Real AutoCAD Users
The AutoCAD Monkey Joke That Never Goes Away
Oddities and Quirks
Easter Eggs
Index
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 26th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978677
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123984081
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design