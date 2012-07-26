Up and Running with AutoCAD 2013

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Preface

LEVEL 1: Chapters 1–10

Chapter 1. AutoCAD Fundamentals

Learning Objectives

1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands

1.2 The AutoCAD Environment

1.3 Interacting with AutoCAD

1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands

1.5 View Objects

1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands

1.7 Selection Methods

1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 1

1.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 2

1.10 Osnap Drafting Settings

Summary

Chapter 2. AutoCAD Fundamentals

Learning Objectives

2.1 Grips

2.2 Units and Scale

2.3 Snap and Grid

2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System

2.5 Geometric Data Entry

2.6 Inquiry Commands

2.7 Additional Drafting Commands

Summary

Chapter 3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties

Learning Objectives

3.1 Introduction to Layers

3.2 Introduction to Linetypes

3.3 Introduction to Properties

3.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Spotlight On: Architecture

Chapter 4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style

Learning Objectives

4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext

4.2 Text

4.3 Mtext

4.4 Style

4.5 Spell Check

4.6 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Tips

Chapter 5. Hatch Patterns

Learning Objectives

5.1 Introduction to Hatch

5.2 Hatch Procedures

5.3 Working with Hatch Patterns

5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill

5.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Chapter 6. Dimensions

Learning Objectives

6.1 Introduction to Dimensions

6.2 Types of Dimensions

6.3 Editing Dimensions

6.4 Customizing Dimensions

6.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering

Chapter 7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge

Learning Objectives

7.1 Introduction to Blocks

7.2 Insert

7.3 Purge

7.4 Wblocks

7.5 Dynamic Blocks

7.6 Groups

Summary

Chapter 8. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays

Learning Objectives

8.1 Polar Array

8.2 Rectangular Array

8.3 Path Array

8.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device

Summary

Chapter 9. Basic Printing and Output

Learning Objectives

9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting

9.2 The Essentials

9.3 The Plot Dialog Box

9.4 Page Setup Manager

Summary

Spotlight On: Interior Design

Chapter 10. Advanced Output—Paper Space

Learning Objectives

10.1 Introduction to Paper Space

10.2 Paper Space Concepts

Summary

Level 1. Answers to Review Questions

LEVEL 2: Chapters 11–20

Chapter 11. Advanced Linework

Learning Objectives

11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework

11.2 Pline (Polyline)

11.3 Xline (Construction Line)

11.4 Ray

11.5 Spline

11.6 Mline (Multiline)

11.7 Sketch

11.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 12. Advanced Layers

Learning Objectives

12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers

12.2 Script Files

12.3 Layer State Manager

12.4 Layer Filtering

12.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 13. Advanced Dimensions

Learning Objectives

13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions

13.2 Dimension Style Manager

13.3 Introduction to Constraints

13.4 Geometric Constraints

13.5 Dimensional Constraints

13.6 Dimension-Driven Design

13.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering

Chapter 14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools

Learning Objectives

14.1 Options

14.2 Shortcuts

14.3 Customize User Interface

14.4 Design Center

14.5 Express Tools

14.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools

Learning Objectives

15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools

15.2 Align

15.3 Audit and Recover

15.4 Blend

15.5 Break and Join

15.6 Cad Standards

15.7 Calculator

15.8 Defpoints

15.9 Divide and Point Style

15.10 Donut

15.11 Draw Order

15.12 eTransmit

15.13 Filter

15.14 Hyperlink

15.15 Lengthen

15.16 Object Tracking (OTRACK)

15.17 Overkill

15.18 Point and Node

15.19 Publish

15.20 Raster

15.21 Revcloud

15.22 Sheet Sets

15.23 Selection Methods

15.24 Stretch

15.25 System Variables

15.26 Tables

15.27 Tool Palette

15.28 UCS and Crosshair Rotation

15.29 Window Tiling

15.30 Wipeout

15.31 Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 16. Importing and Exporting Data

Learning Objectives

16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data

16.2 Importing and Exporting to and from MS Office Applications

16.3 Screen Shots

16.4 JPG

16.5 PDFs

16.6 Other Cad Software

16.7 Exporting and the Save as Feature

16.8 Inserting and OLE

16.9 Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering

Chapter 17. External References (Xrefs)

Learning Objectives

17.1 Introduction to Xrefs

17.2 Using Xrefs

17.3 Layers in Xrefs

17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs

17.5 Multiple Xrefs

17.6 Ribbon and Xrefs

17.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 18. Attributes

Learning Objectives

18.1 Introduction to Attributes

18.2 Creating the Design

18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions

18.4 Creating the Attribute Block

18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing

18.6 Attribute Extraction

18.7 Invisible Attributes

18.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings

Learning Objectives

19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings

19.2 Setting Standards

19.3 The CTB File

19.4 Additional CTB File Features

19.5 The LWT Option

19.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Spotlight On: Civil Engineering

Chapter 20. Isometric Drawing

Learning Objectives

20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective

20.2 Basic Technique

20.3 Ellipses in isometric Drawing

20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing

20.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Level 2. Answers to Review Questions

APPENDIX A: Additional Information on AutoCAD

Who Makes AutoCAD?

What Is AutoCAD Lt?

How Is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does It Cost?

Are There Significant Differences between AutoCAD Releases?

Is There an AutoCAD for the Mac?

A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCAD

AutoCAD Releases

Major Autodesk Products

AutoCAD-Related Websites

APPENDIX B: Other CAD Software and Design and Analysis Tools and Concepts

MicroStation

ArchiCAD

TurboCAD

Other Design Software

CATIA

NX

Pro/Engineer

Solidworks

Inventor

IronCAD

Solid Edge

NASTRAN

ANSYS

ALGOR

Fluent

APPENDIX C: File Extensions

AutoCAD Primary Extensions

AutoCAD Secondary Extensions

Miscellaneous Software Extensions

APPENDIX D: Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns

Linetype Definitions (Basic)

Linetypes (String Complex and Shape Complex)

Hatch Pattern Definitions (Basic)

APPENDIX E: Principles of CAD Management

Part 1. Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCAD

Part 2. Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD

Part 3. Maintain an Office cad Standard

Part 4. Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager

Part 5. Stay Current and Competent

APPENDIX F: PC Hardware, Printers and Plotters, and Networks

Pc Hardware

Printers and Plotters

Networks

APPENDIX G: AutoCAD Certification Exams

APPENDIX H: AutoCAD Employment

APPENDIX I: AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs

Real AutoCAD Users

The AutoCAD Monkey Joke That Never Goes Away

Oddities and Quirks

Easter Eggs

Index