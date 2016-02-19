Unwillingly to School
3rd Edition
School Phobia or School Refusal: A Psychosocial Problem
Unwillingly to School discusses the neurotic problem of a phobic nature which inclines to manifest itself towards the recurring need to pass from home to the socially more structured and demanding environment of school. The book provides a clear and full explanation of the psychoanalytic concept of personality integration, so that such perplexing behavior is better understood.
The book deals with topics such as the work of the child guidance team but do not include the individual’s approach of treatment, a comprehensive discussion of behavior therapy, and the role of the school in the causation of the symptoms of school phobia or truancy. One view is that school phobia is the fear of not knowing the condition of the house if the child is away. This concept is look at in detail in the text. It also considers the school regime which may not suit the child and come up with ways to correct this oversight.
The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychiatrists, paediatrician, doctors, students and researchers in the field of child psychology.
Table of Contents
Index to Case Histories
Introduction to the Third Edition
Introduction to the Second Edition
Introduction to the First Edition
Part I. The Psychosocial Problem of School Refusal
1. An Overview of the Problems of Absence from School:
Truancy and School Phobia
Introduction
School Absenteeism
Truancy
School Phobia (or School Refusal)
Treatment of School Phobia — As a Clinical Problem
2. Historical Background
The Research Approach
The Literature
Bibliography
Part II. The Facilities for the Treatment of School Refusal
3. The Education Services
The Schools
Characteristics of the Pupils
Characteristics of the Schools
Influences Operative at the Primary and/or Secondary School Level
School Facilities for Dealing with School Refusal
The Education Welfare Service
The School Psychological Service
4. Medical and Clinical Services
Introduction
Failure in Treatment
Clinical Intervention
Illustrative Cases
5. Further Related Services
Incomplete Teams
Unified Social Services
The General Practitioner's Role
The Paediatrician's Role
6. The Juvenile Court and the Social Services Department
Pathways to Treatment
Employers of Social Workers
The Social Services
The Juvenile Court
Juveniles: Court Proceedings Concerning Juveniles and Protection of Them
The Court and Truants
The Court and the School Phobic Child
Part III. Professional Approaches
7. The Psychopathological Basis of Treatment
Psychoanalytical Concepts
Psychoneurotic States
Character Disorders
Psychotic-Like States
Summary
8. The Psychodynamic Approach: Psychotherapy and the Psychotherapist
Child Psychotherapist
Psychotherapeutic Process
Frames of Reference
New Frames of Reference
9. The Role of the Psychiatrist
Clinical Duties
Case Illustration
Case Discussion
10. The Role of the Educational Psychologist
The Contemporary Educational Psychologist
Treatment
11. The Social Worker's Role. I: Casework
Clinical Duties
The Background to Casework
Current Situation
Minor Problems and the Parent's Role
12. The Social Worker's Role. II: Case Illustration — The Macleods
Laura Macleod's Case
Family History
Casework Treatment
13. The Need for a Multidisciplinary Approach
Discussion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189468