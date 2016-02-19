Unwillingly to School discusses the neurotic problem of a phobic nature which inclines to manifest itself towards the recurring need to pass from home to the socially more structured and demanding environment of school. The book provides a clear and full explanation of the psychoanalytic concept of personality integration, so that such perplexing behavior is better understood.

The book deals with topics such as the work of the child guidance team but do not include the individual’s approach of treatment, a comprehensive discussion of behavior therapy, and the role of the school in the causation of the symptoms of school phobia or truancy. One view is that school phobia is the fear of not knowing the condition of the house if the child is away. This concept is look at in detail in the text. It also considers the school regime which may not suit the child and come up with ways to correct this oversight.

The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychiatrists, paediatrician, doctors, students and researchers in the field of child psychology.