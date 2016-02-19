Unwillingly to School - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080252292, 9781483189468

Unwillingly to School

3rd Edition

School Phobia or School Refusal: A Psychosocial Problem

Authors: Jack H. Kahn Jean P. Nursten Howard C. M. Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9781483189468
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 254
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Unwillingly to School discusses the neurotic problem of a phobic nature which inclines to manifest itself towards the recurring need to pass from home to the socially more structured and demanding environment of school. The book provides a clear and full explanation of the psychoanalytic concept of personality integration, so that such perplexing behavior is better understood.

The book deals with topics such as the work of the child guidance team but do not include the individual’s approach of treatment, a comprehensive discussion of behavior therapy, and the role of the school in the causation of the symptoms of school phobia or truancy. One view is that school phobia is the fear of not knowing the condition of the house if the child is away. This concept is look at in detail in the text. It also considers the school regime which may not suit the child and come up with ways to correct this oversight.
The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychiatrists, paediatrician, doctors, students and researchers in the field of child psychology.

Table of Contents


Index to Case Histories

Introduction to the Third Edition

Introduction to the Second Edition

Introduction to the First Edition

Part I. The Psychosocial Problem of School Refusal

1. An Overview of the Problems of Absence from School:

Truancy and School Phobia

Introduction

School Absenteeism

Truancy

School Phobia (or School Refusal)

Treatment of School Phobia — As a Clinical Problem

2. Historical Background

The Research Approach

The Literature

Bibliography

Part II. The Facilities for the Treatment of School Refusal

3. The Education Services

The Schools

Characteristics of the Pupils

Characteristics of the Schools

Influences Operative at the Primary and/or Secondary School Level

School Facilities for Dealing with School Refusal

The Education Welfare Service

The School Psychological Service

4. Medical and Clinical Services

Introduction

Failure in Treatment

Clinical Intervention

Illustrative Cases

5. Further Related Services

Incomplete Teams

Unified Social Services

The General Practitioner's Role

The Paediatrician's Role

6. The Juvenile Court and the Social Services Department

Pathways to Treatment

Employers of Social Workers

The Social Services

The Juvenile Court

Juveniles: Court Proceedings Concerning Juveniles and Protection of Them

The Court and Truants

The Court and the School Phobic Child

Part III. Professional Approaches

7. The Psychopathological Basis of Treatment

Psychoanalytical Concepts

Psychoneurotic States

Character Disorders

Psychotic-Like States

Summary

8. The Psychodynamic Approach: Psychotherapy and the Psychotherapist

Child Psychotherapist

Psychotherapeutic Process

Frames of Reference

New Frames of Reference

9. The Role of the Psychiatrist

Clinical Duties

Case Illustration

Case Discussion

10. The Role of the Educational Psychologist

The Contemporary Educational Psychologist

Treatment

11. The Social Worker's Role. I: Casework

Clinical Duties

The Background to Casework

Current Situation

Minor Problems and the Parent's Role

12. The Social Worker's Role. II: Case Illustration — The Macleods

Laura Macleod's Case

Family History

Casework Treatment

13. The Need for a Multidisciplinary Approach

Discussion

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189468

About the Author

Jack H. Kahn

Jean P. Nursten

Howard C. M. Carroll

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.