Unraveling the Puzzle of Adherence in Sleep Medicine, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 16-1

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, guest-edited by Dr. Jessie Bakker, focuses on Unraveling the Puzzle of Adherence in Sleep Medicine. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editors, Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong and Dr. Ana C Krieger. Articles include: What can we consider to be a clinically meaningful target for PAP adherence?, Adherence to sleep therapies in children and adolescents, Socioeconomic Disparities in Positive Airway Pressure Adherence: An Integrative Review, What do we know about adherence to oral appliances?, Alternative care pathways for OSA and the impact on PAP adherence, Summary and Update on Behavioural Interventions for Improving Adherence with Positive Airway Pressure Treatment in Adults and more.