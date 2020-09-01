Unraveling the Complexities of Metastasis
1st Edition
Transition from a Segmented View to a Conceptual Continuum
Description
Unraveling the Complexities of Metastasis: Transition from a Segmented View to a Conceptual Continuum provides a critical overview of the recent developments of metastasis research and how progress can be further enhanced in the field. Metastasis is a highly complicated mechanism and prognostic analysis of different metastatic patterns in advanced cancer patients is becoming increasingly problematic. It is therefore essential to take a step back and focus on the underlying mechanisms of metastasis before moving ahead for effective translation of laboratory findings to clinically effective therapeutics. This book is surely helpful in putting together missing pieces of an incomplete jig-saw puzzle of molecular cancer.
The book discusses topics such as the role of TRAIL-mediated signaling, late metastasis and mechanisms underlying tumor cell dormancy, CTCs and exomes, non-coding way of metastasis, and stem cells. Additionally, it brings relevant and updated information on nanotechnology-based docetaxel and the peculiarities of cancer cell metabolism.
This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, medical doctors and several members of biomedical field who need to understand better the complex mechanism of metastasis.
Key Features
- Explains the mechanism of metastasis from basic to advanced level through easy and comprehensive chapters written by internationally distinguished researchers
- Provides simplified version of important process of metastasis for the readers to comprehend the latest advancements made in the field
- Presents colorful diagrams to make different aspects of scientifically difficult topics easier for young researchers and new-comers in the field of cancer metastasis
Readership
Cancer researchers, oncologists, medical doctors, molecular biologists
Table of Contents
- Role of TRAIL-mediated signaling as Jekyll and Hyde in Metastasis: Changing Places, Changing faces
2. Late metastasis and mechanisms underlying tumor cell dormancy: Focus on the gynecologic malignancies
3. Regulation of Cancer Metastasis Linked Cell Signaling Pathways by Agents Designed by Mother Nature
4. Multiple roles of CTCs and exosomes in cancer metastasis, detailing the most advanced diagnostic technologies and the most innovative therapeutic approaches in preventing their spreading
5. Non coding way of the metastasis
6. Disabled-2: Molecular Switch Modulating Tumor Progression and Metastasis
7. Prognostic and predictive role of Bone metastasis in NSCLC: risk factor and clinical implications
8. Role of stem cells in cancer: invasion, metastasis or inhibition? Controversies and facts.
9. The molecular mechanisms protecting metastatic cell from immune system attack during its journey in the circulation
10. Newer horizons with nanotechnology based docetaxel: upcoming avenue for management of breast tumour and its metastasis.
11. Role of extracellular vesicles in bone metastasis induction
12. The peculiarities of cancer cell metabolism: a route to metastization
About the Editor
Ammad Farooqi
Ammad Ahmad Farooqi, PhD is currently serving as a Senior Scientist at Institute of Biomedical and Genetic Engineering (IBGE). His research-work is tightly focused on cell signaling cascades and how these pathways can be therapeutically exploited. He has published more than 150 articles in International Peer-reviewed Journals and has guest edited 2 Books. He is editor of various national and international Journals. He has guest edited various thematic issues related to molecular oncology. He has authored/co- authored more than 25 chapters in various books published by internationally distinguished publishers. He was ranked in the top 10 scientists of Biological sciences for 2017/2018 by most prestigious national research steering body, Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Institute of Biomedical and Genetic Engineering (IBGE)
Muhammad Qureshi
Muhammad Zahid Qureshi, PhD is Professor of Biochemistry at Government College University, Lahore. He received his PhD from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. He has notable contributions in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He has authored/co-authored many articles in international Journals and has published 7 chapters. His research is tightly focused on molecular cancer and nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biochemistry, Government College University, Lahore, Pakistan
Uteuliyev Sabitaliyevi
Uteuliyev Sabitaliyevich, PhD is Vice-Rector for academic affairs and research and innovation activities of Kazakhstan Medical University "KSPH". He has played key role in inspiring young researchers to make progress in medical field. He is organizer of series of medical conferences in Kazakhstan to maximize the interaction of local researchers with scientifically distinguished researchers from technically advanced countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kazakhstan Medical University "KSPH"