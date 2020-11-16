Unmanned Driving Systems for Smart Trains

Chapter 1: Introduction of train unmanned driving system

1.1 Overview of the train unmanned driving system

1.2 Fundamental key problems of the unmanned railway vehicle system

1.3 Scope of the book

1.4 References

Chapter 2: Train unmanned driving system and its comprehensive performance evaluation system

2.1 Overview of the ATO/ATP/ATS systems

2.2 The performance index of the train unmanned driving system

2.3 The comprehensive performance evaluation method of the train unmanned driving system

2.4 References

Chapter 3: Train unmanned driving algorithm based on reasoning and learning strategy

3.1 The current status and technical progress of train unmanned controlling algorithm

3.2 The connotation and composition of train unmanned driving algorithm

3.3 Calculation process and analysis of train unmanned driving algorithm

3.4 References

Chapter4 : Identification of main control parameters for train unmanned driving system

4.1 Common methods for driving control of main control parameter identification

4.2 Train unmanned driving dynamic models

4.3 Identification methods of train intelligent traction

4.4 References

Chapter 5: Data mining and processing for train unmanned driving system

5.1 Data mining and processing of manual driving mode

5.2 Data mining and processing of automatic driving mode

5.3 Data mining and processing of unmanned driving mode

5.4 References

Chapter 6: Energy saving optimization and control for train unmanned driving system

6.1 Technical status of train unmanned driving energy consumption analysis

6.2 Single target train energy saving and manipulation based on artificial intelligence algorithm optimization

6.3 Multi-target train energy saving and control based on group artificial intelligence

6.4 References

Chapter 7: Unmanned driving intelligent algorithm simulation platform

7.1 Introduction of MATLAB∕ Simulink simulation platform

7.2 Design method of train intelligent driving algorithm simulation platform

7.3 Train automatic operation control model and programming

7.4 Train intelligent driving algorithm simulation GUI design standard

7.5 Applications and case analysis of mainstream train unmanned driving systems

7.6 References