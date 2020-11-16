Unmanned Driving Systems for Smart Trains
1st Edition
Description
Unmanned driving systems are some of the most important functions of smart rains, making them safer and more intelligent. Various unmanned driving systems are operating on pilot lines around the world, and China alone has six operational unmanned metro lines, with 40 under construction. Although a number of successful unmanned driving systems have been developed, it remains difficult to compare and analyse the key technologies and practical application of these systems. Unmanned Driving Systems for Smart Trains presents, for the first time in one volume, the core technologies in unmanned driving systems for smart railways and trains, from foundational theory to the latest advances. The volume introduces the key technologies, research results, and frontiers of the field. Each chapter includes practical cases to ground theory in practice. Seven chapters cover key aspects of unmanned driving systems for smart trains including performance evaluation, algorithm-based reasoning and learning strategy; identifying the main control parameters; data mining and processing; energy saving optimization and control; and intelligent algorithm simulation platforms. This book will help researchers find solutions in developing better unmanned driving systems.
Key Features
- Responds to the expansion of smart railways and the adoption of unmanned systems globally
- Covers the core technologies of unmanned driving systems for smart trains
- Details a large number of case studies and experimental designs for unmanned railway systems
- Adopts a multi-disciplinary view where disciplines intersect at key points
- Gives both foundational theory and the latest theoretical and practical advances for unmanned railways
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in transportation engineering and unmanned systems, applied robotics, engineers in applied robot systems and rail transit
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction of train unmanned driving system
1.1 Overview of the train unmanned driving system
1.2 Fundamental key problems of the unmanned railway vehicle system
1.3 Scope of the book
1.4 References
Chapter 2: Train unmanned driving system and its comprehensive performance evaluation system
2.1 Overview of the ATO/ATP/ATS systems
2.2 The performance index of the train unmanned driving system
2.3 The comprehensive performance evaluation method of the train unmanned driving system
2.4 References
Chapter 3: Train unmanned driving algorithm based on reasoning and learning strategy
3.1 The current status and technical progress of train unmanned controlling algorithm
3.2 The connotation and composition of train unmanned driving algorithm
3.3 Calculation process and analysis of train unmanned driving algorithm
3.4 References
Chapter4 : Identification of main control parameters for train unmanned driving system
4.1 Common methods for driving control of main control parameter identification
4.2 Train unmanned driving dynamic models
4.3 Identification methods of train intelligent traction
4.4 References
Chapter 5: Data mining and processing for train unmanned driving system
5.1 Data mining and processing of manual driving mode
5.2 Data mining and processing of automatic driving mode
5.3 Data mining and processing of unmanned driving mode
5.4 References
Chapter 6: Energy saving optimization and control for train unmanned driving system
6.1 Technical status of train unmanned driving energy consumption analysis
6.2 Single target train energy saving and manipulation based on artificial intelligence algorithm optimization
6.3 Multi-target train energy saving and control based on group artificial intelligence
6.4 References
Chapter 7: Unmanned driving intelligent algorithm simulation platform
7.1 Introduction of MATLAB∕ Simulink simulation platform
7.2 Design method of train intelligent driving algorithm simulation platform
7.3 Train automatic operation control model and programming
7.4 Train intelligent driving algorithm simulation GUI design standard
7.5 Applications and case analysis of mainstream train unmanned driving systems
7.6 References
About the Author
Hui Liu
Hui Liu is Professor of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, and Vice-dean in the Faculty of Transportation Engineering, at the Central South University, in Changsha, China. He holds joint PhD degrees from the Central South University and from Rostock University in Germany, and also obtained his habilation on Automation Engineering from the University of Rostock. He has published over 40 papers in leading journals, as well as two monographs. He holds 35 patents in China on transportation robotics and artificial intelligence, and has received numerous academic awards. He has extensive research and industry experience both in rail transit and in robotics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Central South University, in Changsha, China
