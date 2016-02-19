Universal Computer Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080366104, 9781483296562

Universal Computer Interfaces, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: R.F.B.M. Dheere
eBook ISBN: 9781483296562
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 28th July 1988
Page Count: 387
Table of Contents

(partial) Basic Interface Structure. Interface Parameters: The network configuration. The synchronization of the processor activities to external events. The interface access arbitration. The interface width. Interface transfer timing. Interface error treatment. The physical realization. Industrial Bus Realizations: Parallel bus. Serial bus. Special Improvements: Reduction of bus contention. Reduction of memory overload. Increase of CPU throughput. Universal Interface Adapter Circuit: Universal interface adapter circuit for adaptation of different peripheral devices to a particular data processing system. Conversion adapter equipment for adaptation of different processing systems to peripheral devices. General references. List of cited patent documents. List of patentees. List of inventors. Subject index.

Description

Presents a survey of the latest developments in the field of the universal computer interface, resulting from a study of the world patent literature. Illustrating the state of the art today, the book ranges from basic interface structure, through parameters and common characteristics, to the most important industrial bus realizations. Recent technical enhancements are also included, with special emphasis devoted to the universal interface adapter circuit. Comprehensively indexed.

Readership

For computer technologists, and electronic and electrical engineers.

About the Authors

R.F.B.M. Dheere Author

Affiliations and Expertise

European Patent Office, The Hague, The Netherlands

