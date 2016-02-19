Unit Operations in Food Processing

This long awaited second edition of a popular textbook has a simple and direct approach to the diversity and complexity of food processing. It explains the principles of operations and illustrates them by individual processes. The new edition has been enlarged to include sections on freezing, drying, psychrometry, and a completely new section on mechanical refrigeration. All the units have been converted to SI measure. Each chapter contains unworked examples to help the student gain a grasp of the subject, and although primarily intended for the student food technologist or process engineer, this book will also be useful to technical workers in the food industry