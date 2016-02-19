Unit Operations in Food Processing
2nd Edition
Description
This long awaited second edition of a popular textbook has a simple and direct approach to the diversity and complexity of food processing. It explains the principles of operations and illustrates them by individual processes. The new edition has been enlarged to include sections on freezing, drying, psychrometry, and a completely new section on mechanical refrigeration. All the units have been converted to SI measure. Each chapter contains unworked examples to help the student gain a grasp of the subject, and although primarily intended for the student food technologist or process engineer, this book will also be useful to technical workers in the food industry
Readership
For food scientists, technologists, workers in the food industry
Table of Contents
Material and energy balances. Fluid flow theory. Fluid flow applications. Heat transfer theory. Heat transfer applications. Drying. Evaporation. Contact equilibrium separation processes: theory, applications. Mechanical separations. Size reduction. Mixing
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 31st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293103
About the Author
R. L. Earle
Affiliations and Expertise
Massey University, New Zealand