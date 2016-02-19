Unit Operations in Food Processing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080255361, 9781483293103

Unit Operations in Food Processing

2nd Edition

Authors: R. L. Earle
eBook ISBN: 9781483293103
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st January 1983
Description

This long awaited second edition of a popular textbook has a simple and direct approach to the diversity and complexity of food processing. It explains the principles of operations and illustrates them by individual processes. The new edition has been enlarged to include sections on freezing, drying, psychrometry, and a completely new section on mechanical refrigeration. All the units have been converted to SI measure. Each chapter contains unworked examples to help the student gain a grasp of the subject, and although primarily intended for the student food technologist or process engineer, this book will also be useful to technical workers in the food industry

Readership

For food scientists, technologists, workers in the food industry

Table of Contents

Material and energy balances. Fluid flow theory. Fluid flow applications. Heat transfer theory. Heat transfer applications. Drying. Evaporation. Contact equilibrium separation processes: theory, applications. Mechanical separations. Size reduction. Mixing

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293103

About the Author

R. L. Earle

Affiliations and Expertise

Massey University, New Zealand

