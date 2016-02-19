Unfinished Democracy

@qu:...a wealth of detailed, empirical information...the articles raise important questions...highly relevant to feminist debates and political strategies... @source:Resources for Feminist Research @qu:...a tightly organized and intelligent book...well researched and thoroughly documented...a useful survey and assessment of women's political power in western democracies...Political sociologists and political scientists will find the book a useful classroom took. It can be read and used intelligently by undergraduate as well as graduate students. My own students will find in on the required reading list. @source:Michael Rustin for A Pluralist Socialism @qu:...a compendium of the most important research findings...a significant and noteworthy addition to the study of the comparative politics of the Nordic countries. @source:Scandanavian Studies, Volume 58, Number 3 @qu:...Haavio-Mannila's strong editorial guidance has produced a tightly organized and intelligent book...well researched and thoroughly documented...a useful survey and assessment of women's political power in western democracies...Political sociologists and political scientists will find the book a usefull classroom tool. It can be read and used intelligently by undergraduate as well as graduate students. My own students will find it on the required reading list. @source:Vaughn Grisham, University of Mississippi