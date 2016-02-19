Unfinished Democracy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080318110, 9781483286327

Unfinished Democracy

1st Edition

Women in Nordic Politics

Editors: E. Haavio-Mannila T. Skard
eBook ISBN: 9781483286327
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st April 1985
Description

This book contains a thorough and detailed comparison of the five Nordic political systems, including the role played by women. It is based on empirical data for the last hundred years which is interpreted with regard to political and social science theories. The results of this study show that the political participation by women has increased rapidly, especially during the last fifteen years.

Readership

For feminists, sociologists, psychologists, and educationalists.

Table of Contents

Introduction, B Halsaa et al. The arena for political activity, E Haavio-Mannila & T Skard. Women's organisations in the Nordic countries, D Dahlerup et al. Mobilisation of women at elections, T Skard et al. Women in Parliament, T Skard et al. Women in local politics, S Sirkkonen et al. Women in the corporate system, H M Hernes et al. Equality: how equal?, M Eduards et al. Summary, D Dahlerup & E Haavio-Mannila. Addenda. Notes. Bibliography.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286327

About the Editor

E. Haavio-Mannila

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Helsinki, Finland

T. Skard

Affiliations and Expertise

UNESCO, Paris, France

Reviews

@qu:...a wealth of detailed, empirical information...the articles raise important questions...highly relevant to feminist debates and political strategies... @source:Resources for Feminist Research @qu:...a tightly organized and intelligent book...well researched and thoroughly documented...a useful survey and assessment of women's political power in western democracies...Political sociologists and political scientists will find the book a useful classroom took. It can be read and used intelligently by undergraduate as well as graduate students. My own students will find in on the required reading list. @source:Michael Rustin for A Pluralist Socialism @qu:...a compendium of the most important research findings...a significant and noteworthy addition to the study of the comparative politics of the Nordic countries. @source:Scandanavian Studies, Volume 58, Number 3 @qu:...Haavio-Mannila's strong editorial guidance has produced a tightly organized and intelligent book...well researched and thoroughly documented...a useful survey and assessment of women's political power in western democracies...Political sociologists and political scientists will find the book a usefull classroom tool. It can be read and used intelligently by undergraduate as well as graduate students. My own students will find it on the required reading list. @source:Vaughn Grisham, University of Mississippi

