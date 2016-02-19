Underwater Research is primarily a review of problems in underwater viewing and hearing and acoustics. The chapters in this book are papers collated from the symposia of the Underwater Association. This book explores the need for the further study of the physiological and psychological reactions of divers. The book also concludes that diving is still the best way in studying the benthic ecology and sunken wrecks and cities. The text is divided into 25 detailed chapters. Most of the topics in the text address the common problems encountered by divers such as in hearing and viewing. Specifically, problems in diver communication, depth estimation, color distinction are some of the topics covered. Other chapters deal with the psychological reactions such as anxiety, narcosis, and visual attention. Also, some chapters tackle solutions and experiments for the improvement of diving techniques and equipment. This reference is helpful to divers, students, and scientists involved in marine and environmental science.