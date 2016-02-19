Underwater Research
1st Edition
Description
Underwater Research is primarily a review of problems in underwater viewing and hearing and acoustics. The chapters in this book are papers collated from the symposia of the Underwater Association. This book explores the need for the further study of the physiological and psychological reactions of divers. The book also concludes that diving is still the best way in studying the benthic ecology and sunken wrecks and cities. The text is divided into 25 detailed chapters. Most of the topics in the text address the common problems encountered by divers such as in hearing and viewing. Specifically, problems in diver communication, depth estimation, color distinction are some of the topics covered. Other chapters deal with the psychological reactions such as anxiety, narcosis, and visual attention. Also, some chapters tackle solutions and experiments for the improvement of diving techniques and equipment. This reference is helpful to divers, students, and scientists involved in marine and environmental science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Diver Communication
Hearing in Divers
Improving Underwater Viewing
Depth Estimation by Divers
An Investigation into Colour Vision Underwater
Narcosis and Visual Attention
Diver Performance—Nitrogen Narcosis and Anxiety
Body Temperature Monitoring during Diver Performance Experiments
The Measurement of Respiration at High Ambient Pressures
The Design of a Lightweight Underwater Habitat
The Use of an Underwater Habitat as a Quiet Laboratory for Tests on Diver Hearing
Towards the Development of a Practical Underwater Theodolite
The Design and Application of Free-flooding Diver Transport Vehicles
Practical Considerations for Quantitative Estimation of Benthos from a Submersible
A Stereophotographic Method for Quantitative Studies on Rocky-bottom Biocoenoses
Some Underwater Techniques for Estimating Echinoderm Populations
Nocturnal Behaviour in Aggregations of Acanthaster Planci in the Sudanese Red Sea
The Ecology of Caryophyllia smithi Strokes and Broderip on South-Western Coasts of the British Isles
Light, Zonation and Biomas of Submerged Freshwater Macrophytes
Preliminary Studies on the Primary Productivity of Macrophytes in Scottish Freshwater Lochs
Some Aspects of the Growth of Posidonia oceanica in Malta
Photosynthesis and Growth of Laminaria hyperborea in British Waters
Deposition of Calcium Carbonate Skeletons by Corals: An Appraisal of Physiological and Ecological Evidence
Archaeological Evidence for Eustatic Sea Level Change and Earth Movements in South West Turkey
Cape Andreas Expedition, 1969
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150316