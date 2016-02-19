Underwater Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122219504, 9780323150316

Underwater Research

1st Edition

Editors: E.A. Drew
eBook ISBN: 9780323150316
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Underwater Research is primarily a review of problems in underwater viewing and hearing and acoustics. The chapters in this book are papers collated from the symposia of the Underwater Association. This book explores the need for the further study of the physiological and psychological reactions of divers. The book also concludes that diving is still the best way in studying the benthic ecology and sunken wrecks and cities. The text is divided into 25 detailed chapters. Most of the topics in the text address the common problems encountered by divers such as in hearing and viewing. Specifically, problems in diver communication, depth estimation, color distinction are some of the topics covered. Other chapters deal with the psychological reactions such as anxiety, narcosis, and visual attention. Also, some chapters tackle solutions and experiments for the improvement of diving techniques and equipment. This reference is helpful to divers, students, and scientists involved in marine and environmental science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Diver Communication

Hearing in Divers

Improving Underwater Viewing

Depth Estimation by Divers

An Investigation into Colour Vision Underwater

Narcosis and Visual Attention

Diver Performance—Nitrogen Narcosis and Anxiety

Body Temperature Monitoring during Diver Performance Experiments

The Measurement of Respiration at High Ambient Pressures

The Design of a Lightweight Underwater Habitat

The Use of an Underwater Habitat as a Quiet Laboratory for Tests on Diver Hearing

Towards the Development of a Practical Underwater Theodolite

The Design and Application of Free-flooding Diver Transport Vehicles

Practical Considerations for Quantitative Estimation of Benthos from a Submersible

A Stereophotographic Method for Quantitative Studies on Rocky-bottom Biocoenoses

Some Underwater Techniques for Estimating Echinoderm Populations

Nocturnal Behaviour in Aggregations of Acanthaster Planci in the Sudanese Red Sea

The Ecology of Caryophyllia smithi Strokes and Broderip on South-Western Coasts of the British Isles

Light, Zonation and Biomas of Submerged Freshwater Macrophytes

Preliminary Studies on the Primary Productivity of Macrophytes in Scottish Freshwater Lochs

Some Aspects of the Growth of Posidonia oceanica in Malta

Photosynthesis and Growth of Laminaria hyperborea in British Waters

Deposition of Calcium Carbonate Skeletons by Corals: An Appraisal of Physiological and Ecological Evidence

Archaeological Evidence for Eustatic Sea Level Change and Earth Movements in South West Turkey

Cape Andreas Expedition, 1969

Index


Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150316

About the Editor

E.A. Drew

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.