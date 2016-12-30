Understanding Pain
1st Edition
Description
SECTION A Basic Facts About Pain
1 Pain Receptors
2 Types of Pain
3 Acute and Chronic Pain
4 Measuring Pain
SECTION B Head and Neck Pain
5 Migraine
6 Tension Headache
7 Trigeminal Neuralgia
8 Eye Pain
9 Dental Pain
SECTION C Chest Pain
10 Anginal Pain
11 Noncardiac Chest Pain
SECTION D Abdominal Pain
12 Acute Abdominal Pain
13 Abdominal Pain in Females
Key Features
• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of pain
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to pain
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 62
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 30th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247853
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247679
About the Editor
Atul Kakar
This book is part of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Patient Education Series
Samiran Nundy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi