Understanding Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247679, 9788131247853

Understanding Pain

1st Edition

Editors: Atul Kakar Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131247853
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247679
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th December 2016
Page Count: 62
Description

SECTION A Basic Facts About Pain
1 Pain Receptors
2 Types of Pain
3 Acute and Chronic Pain
4 Measuring Pain
SECTION B Head and Neck Pain
5 Migraine
6 Tension Headache
7 Trigeminal Neuralgia
8 Eye Pain
9 Dental Pain
SECTION C Chest Pain
10 Anginal Pain
11 Noncardiac Chest Pain
SECTION D Abdominal Pain
12 Acute Abdominal Pain
13 Abdominal Pain in Females

Key Features

• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of pain
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to pain

About the Editor

Atul Kakar

This book is part of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Patient Education Series

Samiran Nundy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

