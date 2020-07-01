The widespread adoption of smartphones, ridesharing and carsharing have disrupted the transport sector. In cities around the world, new mobility services are both welcomed and challenged by regulators and incumbent operators. Mobility as a Service (MaaS), an ecosystem designer to deliver collaborative and connected mobility services in a society increasingly embracing a sharing culture is at the center of this disruption.

Understanding Mobility as a Service (MaaS): Past, Present and Future examines such topics as:

How likely MaaS will be implemented in one digital platform app

Whether MaaS will look the same in all countries

The role multi-modal contract brokers play

Mobility regulations and pricing models

MaaS trials, their impacts and consequences

Written by the leading thinkers in the field for researchers, practitioners, and policy makers, Understanding Mobility as a Service (MaaS): Past, Present and Future serves as a single source on all the current and evolving developments, debates, and challenges.