Understanding Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
1st Edition
Past, Present and Future
Description
The widespread adoption of smartphones, ridesharing and carsharing have disrupted the transport sector. In cities around the world, new mobility services are both welcomed and challenged by regulators and incumbent operators. Mobility as a Service (MaaS), an ecosystem designer to deliver collaborative and connected mobility services in a society increasingly embracing a sharing culture is at the center of this disruption.
Understanding Mobility as a Service (MaaS): Past, Present and Future examines such topics as:
- How likely MaaS will be implemented in one digital platform app
- Whether MaaS will look the same in all countries
- The role multi-modal contract brokers play
- Mobility regulations and pricing models
- MaaS trials, their impacts and consequences
Written by the leading thinkers in the field for researchers, practitioners, and policy makers, Understanding Mobility as a Service (MaaS): Past, Present and Future serves as a single source on all the current and evolving developments, debates, and challenges.
Key Features
- Includes case studies to show how MaaS is delivered around the world
- Covers foundational aspects of MaaS, clarifying what it is for those new to the concept
- Offers an in-depth analysis on a wide range of MaaS topics including governance, contracts, consumer and supplier preferences, links to societal objectives, the role of trials, assessments, and more
Readership
Researchers in transport or transport-related fields, Students, decision-makers, Consultants and practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Overview of book
2. What is MaaS and how it fits into the transport landscape
3. Global debate and experience with MaaS
4. What do we know about market interest and potential uptake
5. How might MaaS be best introduced to the market?
6. Institutional and Governance Challenges
7. MaaS and the broader transport and societal goals
8. MaaS trials – what have we learnt?
9. Future Challenges
About the Author
David Hensher
David Hensher, Founding Director of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies at The University of Sydney, is an internationally recognized public transport expert. He is the author of 16 books and more than 600 journal papers, and the recipient of numerous awards for his lifelong contribution to transportation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney, Australia
Corinne Mulley
Professor Emerita, The Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies at the University of Sydney. Corinne researches and writes on transport policy, transport economics, public transport, parking, mobility as a service, and more. She has led high profile consortia and provided strategic advice to governments on transport economic impacts, benchmarking, and public transport management. She is the author or editor of numerous transport books
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney, Australia
Chin Ho
He has a research track record with 28 journal articles, five book chapters and 12 fully refereed conference papers (three winning the best paper award) in the areas of logistics and transport, statistical modelling and big data. Acting as a member of scientific and technical committee, Chinh has provided strategic and operational advice on urban and regional planning, including economic analysis of transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam, urban mobility for developing world, and public transport and demand modelling issues in Australia. His research interests cover four main areas: (1) integrated land use and transport planning (ILUT), (2) spatial analysis of big data, (3) emerging transport technologies such as mobility as a service (MaaS) and driverless vehicles, (4) modelling group decisions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney, Australia
Yale Wong
Yale Wong is Doctoral Candidate and Research Analyst at the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies (ITLS) at the University of Sydney Business School. Yale’s research focus encompasses three core facets in future mobility, transport contracts and bus operations. A major area of work for Yale is to market test the mobility as a service (MaaS) proposition with the aim to understand what the community demands and businesses are willing to provide. As part of this, Yale won the David Willis prize (2018) for pioneering work using stated choice methods to identify the structure of broker/aggregator mobility contracts. In addition, Yale undertakes a range of advisory and consultancy work with clients ranging from bus operators to industry bodies, vehicle suppliers and local government. Having previously worked in bus operations with experience in network planning and service development, Yale continues to be called upon regularly by the bus industry in his now strategic capacity looking to the future of the bus industry in an era of disruption and change.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney, Australia
Goran Smith
Göran Smith is a regional developer at Region Västra Götaland (Sweden) and industrial Ph.D. candidate at Chalmers University of Technology. Additionally, he holds a position as honorary research associate at the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies at University of Sydney. In his doctoral project, which is tied to K2 – the Swedish Knowledge Centre for Public Transport, he studies the development and diffusion of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in the Nordic countries. The main objectives are to create better understanding of disruptive and collaborative innovation processes, and of how the public sector can govern such processes so that they bring value to involved actors as well as to society. Beyond theoretical contributions, Göran's research will create a basis for long-term strategic decisions regarding Region Västra Götaland's future roles in MaaS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney, Australia; Business School and Chalmers University, Sweden
John Nelson
Professor John Nelson is Chair in Public Transport at the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies (ITLS), University of Sydney (from February 2019) and has previously held senior academic positions at the University of Aberdeen and Newcastle University. John is particularly interested in the application and evaluation of new technologies to improve transport systems (with a particular focus on public transport and shared transport solutions) as well as the policy frameworks and regulatory regimes necessary to achieve sustainable mobility. His research is funded by the UK Research Councils, Innovate UK, the European Commission and industry. He is a past Chairman of the Universities’ Transport Study Group (UTSG), which promotes transport teaching and research across the UK and Ireland, served as Scientific Director for the ITS European Congress in Glasgow (2016) and is a founder member of MaaS Scotland. He is Series Editor for Routledge’s Transport and Mobility and Transport and Society book series.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney, Australia