Understanding Liver Disorders
1st Edition
Description
This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of liver disorders.
Key Features
• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of liver disorders
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to liver disorders
Table of Contents
Section A Basics About the Liver 1
1 What is the Liver and What Does it Do? 1
Section B Common Liver Diseases and their Treatment 4
2 What is Hepatitis? 4
3 Hepatitis A 6
4 Hepatitis B 10
5 Hepatitis C 13
6 Hepatitis D 16
7 Hepatitis E 18
8 Medicines that Cause Liver Damage 21
9 Fatty Liver Disease 23
10 Alcoholic Liver Disease 26
11 Cirrhosis 29
12 Liver Failure 32
13 Liver Cancer 34
Sect ion C Management of Liver Diseases 37
14 Investigations for Liver Diseases 37
15 Medicines Used to Treat Liver Diseases 40
16 Liver Transplantation 43
17 Prevention of Liver Diseases 45
18 Conclusions 48
Details
- No. of pages:
- 60
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 16th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247884
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247709
About the Author
Samiran Nundy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi