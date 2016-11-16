Understanding Liver Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247709, 9788131247884

Understanding Liver Disorders

1st Edition

Authors: Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131247884
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247709
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 16th November 2016
Page Count: 60
Description

This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of liver disorders.

Key Features

• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of liver disorders
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to liver disorders

Table of Contents

Section A Basics About the Liver 1

1 What is the Liver and What Does it Do? 1

Section B Common Liver Diseases and their Treatment 4

2 What is Hepatitis? 4

3 Hepatitis A 6

4 Hepatitis B 10

5 Hepatitis C 13

6 Hepatitis D 16

7 Hepatitis E 18

8 Medicines that Cause Liver Damage 21

9 Fatty Liver Disease 23

10 Alcoholic Liver Disease 26

11 Cirrhosis 29

12 Liver Failure 32

13 Liver Cancer 34

Sect ion C Management of Liver Diseases 37

14 Investigations for Liver Diseases 37

15 Medicines Used to Treat Liver Diseases 40

16 Liver Transplantation 43

17 Prevention of Liver Diseases 45

18 Conclusions 48

No. of pages:
60
Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131247884
Paperback ISBN:
9788131247709

About the Author

Samiran Nundy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

