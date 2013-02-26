Understanding Hospital Billing and Coding - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455723638, 9780323431750

Understanding Hospital Billing and Coding

3rd Edition

Authors: Debra Ferenc
Paperback ISBN: 9781455723638
eBook ISBN: 9780323431750
eBook ISBN: 9780323292269
eBook ISBN: 9781455723645
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th February 2013
Page Count: 624
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A basic guide to hospital billing and reimbursement, Understanding Hospital Billing and Coding, 3rd Edition helps you understand, complete, and submit the UB-04 claim form that is used for all Medicare and privately insured patients. It describes how hospitals are reimbursed for patient care and services, showing how the UB-04 claim form reflects the flow of patient data from the time of admission to the time of discharge. Written by coding expert Debra P. Ferenc, this book also ensures that you understand the essentials of ICD-10-CM and develop skills in both inpatient coding and outpatient/ambulatory surgery coding.

Key Features

  • UB-04 Claim Simulation on the companion Evolve website lets you practice entering information from source documents into the claim form.
  • Over 300 illustrations and graphics bring important concepts to life.
  • Detailed chapter objectives highlight what you are expected to learn.
  • Key terms, acronyms, and abbreviations with definitions are included in each chapter.
  • Concept Review boxes reinforce key concepts.
  • Test Your Knowledge exercises reinforce lessons as you progress through the material.
  • Chapter summaries review key concepts.
  • Practice hospital cases let you apply concepts to real-life scenarios.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Hospital Overview

1. Hospital Introduction

2. Hospital Regulatory Environment

3. HIPAA

Section 2: Hospital Billing and Coding Process

4. Patient Accounts Data Flow

5. Hospital Billing Process

Section 3: Coding

6. ICD-9-CM Diagnosis and Procedure Coding

7. ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding

8. Procedure Coding (HCPCS and ICD-10-PCS)

9. Coding Guidelines and Applications (HCPCS and ICD-10-CM/PCS)

Section 4: Claim Forms

10. Claim Forms

Section 5: Health Care Payers and Reimbursement

11. Payers

12. Prospective Payment Systems

13. Accounts Receivable Management

Section 6: Appendixes

A: Cases

B: Claim Form Data

C: Web Resources

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781455723638
eBook ISBN:
9780323431750
eBook ISBN:
9780323292269
eBook ISBN:
9781455723645

About the Author

Debra Ferenc

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.