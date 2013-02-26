A basic guide to hospital billing and reimbursement, Understanding Hospital Billing and Coding, 3rd Edition helps you understand, complete, and submit the UB-04 claim form that is used for all Medicare and privately insured patients. It describes how hospitals are reimbursed for patient care and services, showing how the UB-04 claim form reflects the flow of patient data from the time of admission to the time of discharge. Written by coding expert Debra P. Ferenc, this book also ensures that you understand the essentials of ICD-10-CM and develop skills in both inpatient coding and outpatient/ambulatory surgery coding.