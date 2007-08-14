Understanding Fabless IC Technology
1st Edition
Description
Fabless (no fabrication) IC (integrated circuit) techniques are growing rapidly and promise to become the standard method of IC manufacturing in the near future, this book will provide readers with what will soon be required knowledge of the subject. Other books on IC fabrication deal with the strictly physical process aspects of the topic and assume all factors in IC fabrication are under the control of the IC designing company. By contrast, this title recognizing that fabless IC design is often as much about managing business relationships as it is about physical processes. “Fabless” ICs are those designed and marketed by one company but actually manufactured by another.
Key Features
Written by board members of the Fabless Semiconductor Association, an industry consortium that include Xilinx, Intersil, Micro Linear, and many other members Approriate for a wide range of integrated circuit (IC) designers and users who need to understand the fabless process and its advantages/limitations *Discusses important topics such as negotiating with outside fabrication companies, choosing the right electronic design tools, protection of intellectual property and business plans, and maintaining quality control
Readership
IC engineers, design engineers (analog and digital), engineering management.
Table of Contents
PART 1 – Manufacturing Strategies: Understanding Fabless IC Technology
Chapter 1: More than a Decade of Transition in the Semiconductor Industry 1.1 FSA is Established 1.2 Early Success 1.3 Early Success Trend Continues 1.4 Semiconductor Business Models 1.5 Outsourcing Will Accelerate 1.6 IDMs are Going Fabless 1.7 A Case Study: Cypress Semiconductor 1.8 More IDMs are Outsourcing 1.9 Geographic Manufacturing Centers
Chapter 2: Fabless Semiconductor Manufacturing 2.1 Foundry Revenue Growth 2.2 Semiconductor Back-End Services 2.3 Semiconductor Equipment
Chapter 3: Qualities of Successful Fabless Companies 3.1 Defining Events for the Fabless Market 3.2 Thriving in the Fabless Model 3.3 Key Qualities for Success 3.4 The Future of Fabless
PART 2 – An In-Depth Understanding of the Fabless Semiconductor Business Model
Chapter 4: Semiconductor Manufacturing Basics 4.1 Semiconductor Processes 4.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Steps 4.3 Wafer Size 4.4 Manufacturing Costs 4.5 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Fabless ASICs 2.1 Introduction 5.2 Origins of the ASIC Industry 5.3 Emergence of the Fabless ASIC Business Model 5.4 The Fabless ASIC Model: How It Works 5.5 The Services and Capabilities of a Fabless ASIC Supplier 5.6 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Electronic Design Automation 6.1 Fabless EDA Overview 6.2 Fabless EDA Selection Process 6.3 Physical Design EDA
Chapter 7: Intellectual Property 7.1 SIP Industry Overview 7.2 SIP Business Environment 7.3 Sourcing Industry Overview 7.4 Baseline Terminology 7.5 Finding SIP and Related Products 7.6 Evaluating SIP Business Models 7.7 SIP Product Enablers 7.8 Examples by SIP Product Type 7.9 Licensing SIP Products 7.10 Provider and Buyer Perspectives 7.11 The Evolution of the IP Industry 7.12 Intellectual Property Considerations 7.13 IP Outsourcing 7.14 Making IP Work in the Fabless Semiconductor Community 7.15 IP Acquisition Considerations for Fabless IC Companies
Chapter 8: e- Commerce 8.1 The Virtual Fab Challenge 8.2 Semiconductor & Fabless Manufacturing: What is Different? 8.3 “Build to Forecast” for Outsourced Manufacturing 8.4 ERP System Solutions 8.5 The Information Ecosystem: Where Communication is Key
Chapter 9: Quality and Reliability 9.1 General 9.2 Front- End 9.3 Back-End 9.4 Environment, Health and Safety
Chapter 10: Test Development 10.1 Simplifying Outsourced Test Development 10.2 Preparations 10.3 Evaluation 10.4 Conclusion
PART 3 – Becoming a Best-in-Class Fabless Company
Chapter 11: Best Practices for Fabless Companies 11.1 Achieving Best-in-Class Operations Practices 11.2 A Foundry Manager’s Role in a Fabless Company 11.3 Closing the Loop: Understanding the Manufacturing Flow 11.4 Managing a Virtual Manufacturing Chain
Chapter 12: Building the Right Partnerships 12.1 Suppliers are (Almost) Just as Important as Customers 12.2 Operations in a Fabless Start-Up 12.3 Legal Issues for Fabless Semiconductor Companies 12.4 Semiconductor Back-End Subcontracting: No Longer a Zero-Sum Game
Chapter 13: Building the Right Relationships with the board and VCs 13.1 Creating Successful Corporate Boards in Fabless Companies 13.2 Finding the Right VC
PART 4- The Fabless Business Model: A Look into the Future
Chapter 14: Perspectives in the Future of Fabless 14.1 Keeping Up with the Pace of Change in a Fabless World 14.2 Foundry Roadmaps: Partnering, Leading and Innovating 14.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 21st Century 14.4 The Emerging Dominance of China in the Technology and End Markets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2007
- Published:
- 14th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551197
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750679442
About the Author
Jeorge Hurtarte
Evert Wolsheimer
Lisa Tafoya
Affiliations and Expertise
Fabless Semiconductor Association